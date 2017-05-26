FA Cup 2016/17: 5 reasons why Chelsea will beat Arsenal in the final

Chelsea could have a field day tomorrow at Wembley against a beleaguered Arsenal side and complete the domestic double. Here's why!

Chelsea look set to complete the domestic double

Premier League champions Chelsea take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. While the Blues will be looking to complete a Premier League-FA Cup double by securing another win against their London rivals, Arsenal will be looking to salvage some semblance of pride by winning a record 13th FA Cup.

For the managers too, there is a lot at stake. A win for Chelsea will give Antonio Conte his first domestic cup. Meanwhile, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will be looking for his 7th FA Cup triumph after a bruising Premier League campaign that saw his team finish outside the top 4 for the first time since he took over.

Chelsea, though, look better placed to take home the trophy and here are five reasons why.

#1 Arsenal’s crisis in defence

Koscielny will miss the final after being sent off against Everton

While Arsenal and injury crisis are familiar bedfellows, Arsene Wenger is staring at an empty cupboard as he looks to assemble a workable backline for the FA Cup final. Gabriel, who has done well in a back three, is out until August with knee ligament damage. Mustafi, who suffered a concussion in the game against Sunderland, is yet to train.

To compound Wenger’s misery, Laurent Koscielny is suspended for the game after collecting a red card in the match against Everton. The Frenchman has been one of the few bright spots for the Gunners in a distinctly average season and has been marshalling the back three fairly well. Kieran Gibbs too is suffering from a thigh problem and it remains to be seen if Arsenal can even find five defenders to play a back three and a couple of wingbacks.

If Arsenal go back to a back four to compensate for the lack of personnel, it will break the momentum built up since switching to a 3-4-3. If, somehow, a back three is assembled, it will include Per Mertesacker – partnered by Monreal and Rob Holding – who has played around 30 minutes of football in the last 13 months.

Every option available to Arsenal seems ill-equipped to handle Chelsea’s marauding attack.