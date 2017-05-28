FA Cup Final 2016/17, Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings

The underdogs Gunners triumph over the newly crowned Premier League winners, to end a disappointing season on a positive note.

by Anhad Singh Analysis 28 May 2017, 13:10 IST

Arsenal beat an underperforming Chelsea to lift the FA Cup

Arsenal ran out winners against an uncharacteristically subdued Chelsea side to lift the FA Cup for a record 13th time on Saturday. The Gunners came into the game as underdogs, owing to their injury dilemma and a season that saw them miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. In spite of that, Arsene Wenger's men controlled possession efficiently and didn’t let Antonio Conte’ men play the game which had made them the champions of England.

The highly anticipated London derby final was largely tipped in favour of Chelsea, especially with Arsenal having their key defenders in Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel, suspended and injured respectively. With Per Mertesacker starting his first game of the season it was all but set on a platter for Chelsea to secure the double.

However, the Gunners played dominantly throughout, with their star player, Alexis Sanchez scoring the early goal. Victor Moses got sent off soon in the second half for a second yellow but a dogged Chelsea side fought their way back as Diego Costa found the equaliser. However, Arsenal immediately hit back and took the lead again in the next minute, courtesy of a well-taken Ramsey header.

Here are the player ratings for this ravishing English season finale:

Arsenal

David Ospina - 7/10

Except for nearly getting injured, Ospina wasn't disturbed much in the first half but made a good save from a shot from Moses. He should've done better with the equaliser but made up for it with a save from point-blank range. Overall, a mixed bag performance from the Colombian which will have the Gunner faithful worried going into the summer.

Rob Holding - 7/10

Good in possession in the first half but got booked early on, at the restart. He was solid defensively but got overpowered by Costa in the equaliser. Apart from that, he did a good job in keeping Hazard quiet throughout the game.

Per Mertesacker - 8/10

Per Mertesacker this season:



Minutes Played: 127

Trophies Won: 1



Tottenham this season:



Minutes Played: 4,770

Trophies Won: 0 pic.twitter.com/evepNjYM3D — SPORF (@Sporf) May 27, 2017

Mertesacker made his first start of the season and put in a dominating captain’s performance, completely shutting down Hazard and Costa in the first half. As the game progressed, he made crucial interceptions and tackles to deny Chelsea's front three time and again. A vintage performance from the wall of Arsenal’s back three.

Nacho Monreal - 7.5/10

Seemed to fit in naturally in the back three role and had a solid first half keeping Pedro and Moses quiet. His tackling was on point today and did a solid job combining with Chamberlain on the left flank.

Hector Bellerin - 7.5/10

After a quiet first half with minimal defensive duties, Bellerin burst onto the scene in the second half. Troubled Chelsea with his pace and could've gotten two goals. Unlucky.

Aaron Ramsey - 9/10

2014: Olivier Giroud to Aaron Ramsey. Arsenal win the FA Cup.



2017: Olivier Giroud to Aaron Ramsey. Arsenal win the FA Cup.



Iconic. #afc pic.twitter.com/saziIkcOHu — - (@WengerTactic) May 27, 2017

Even though he got booked early on, Ramsey played a key part in Arsenal's dominating first half and his performance only got better in the second. He scored the winner from a fine header and his runs into the Chelsea box were always threatening. A complete box-to-box performance from the resurgent Welshman who put the icing on the cake with the eventual winner.

Granit Xhaka - 8/10

Xhaka was an absolute rock in midfield. He did a fine job in the deep-lying role, especially keeping Matic quiet and reading the game well. Made some crucial interceptions to start Arsenal’s counter-attacks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7.5/10

Chamberlain was again at his best in the left-wing back role. His pace and dribbling caused Chelsea plenty of problems on that flank and he was an ever present to give Monreal essential back-up.

Alexis Sanchez - 8/10

Sanchez was a continuous menace throughout the game and did well to score a good, although controversial, opening goal in the first five minutes. His passing was top-notch and often dropped very deep to dictate the play. Though he faded a bit in the second half, the Chilean’s movement made the Chelsea defence very shaky at times. Sensational.

Mesut Özil - 8/10

Ozil linked up quite well with his attacking partners and was at the crux of all Arsenal attacks. He was unlucky to not get a goal, as his strike hit the post. Moreover, he got 2 great chances later on to kill the game but couldn’t seal it. A noteworthy performance from the often under-fire German playmaker.

Danny Welbeck - 8/10

Even Danny Welbeck hit the post early on in the Arsenal's dominant first half and was unlucky to not get another goal at the half-an-hour mark. Apart from these effort on goal, Welbeck did well to stretch the Chelsea fullbacks and was able to win important decisions in his favour. Unfinished finisher.

Substitutions

Olivier Giroud - 8/10

The Frenchman had an immediate impact as he provided the assist for Ramsey’s winner. Super-sub.

Francis Coquelin - N/A

Came on to slow down the game but got booked almost immediately. Though he did well to frustrate the Chelsea attackers, he didn’t really influence the outcome as such.

Mohamed Elneny - N/A

Came on too late to influence anything.

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

.@thibautcourtois: 'Maybe now we're a bit sad, but we shouldn't forget the amazing season we've had.' pic.twitter.com/swNNhp9GtQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2017

The young Spaniard wasn’t really at fault for both the goals, though he was a bit shaky throughout, courtesy of aa defence that was heavily under pressure. He was lucky to have not conceded more goals and made some vital saves to earn his keep.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

Far from a vintage performance from Azpilicueta. Even then, he put in a decent shift in the first half to keep the scoreline at 1-0. He was often overwhelmed by a perpetual Arsenal attacking play and should’ve done better to block the cross for Ramsey’s goal.

David Luiz - 5/10

Luiz was left confounded for the Sanchez opener and made a huge mistake by leaving Ramsey unmarked for the second goal. In spite of those blunders, the Brazilian was having a decent game on either side of the two goals. Nearly got the equaliser too but overall did little to make an impact.

Gary Cahill - 7/10

Made a fantastic goal-line clearance in the first quarter of the game and did again just a few minutes after that. His defensive work-rate kept Chelsea alive for the better part of the second half.

Victor Moses - 4/10

Victor Moses was sent off for collecting a second yellow for diving.

One of the few fiery Chelsea players in the first half going forward. However, that quickly took a downturn. He got booked trying to kerb down Welbeck early in the second half – who he had failed to track in the build up to his shot that hit the post. Later on, he got a second yellow for simulation, ending a disappointing game for the Nigerian. His dismissal severely floundered Chelsea’s attacking options.

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

The PFA Player of The Year wasn't at his liveliest best but helped bring Chelsea into the game in the second half. His passing was below par and he didn’t track Ramsey’s run into the box for the second goal. Unexpectedly average.

Nemanja Matic - 5/10

Matic couldn't break down Arsenal's midfield play and was largely not so influential. He was completely overrun by Arsenal’s midfield and should’ve done more to put Chelsea back in the game.

Marco Alonso - 6/10

He couldn't keep up with Bellerin’s pace and his crossing was strangely off for most of the game.

Pedro - 6/10

Strong in possession and made some fantastic dribbles whenever he got the rare chance to but couldn't do more than that. Probably the best Chelsea player in attack but got subbed off early. He could’ve scored a great goal but his shot just sailed wide of the post.

Diego Costa - 7/10

Costa scored the equaliser but couldn’t help Chelsea complete a turnaround.

Costa hardly did much in the first half but linked up well with Willian at the restart. His hard work finally paid off as he scored a very well taken equaliser.

Eden Hazard - 5/10

The Belgian playmaker was unusually quiet for most of the game though he did try to link up and create chances. He didn’t see much of the ball and was not able to beat Monreal in defence.

Substitutions

Cesc Fabregas - 6/10

He tried his very best to stamp some authority in the midfield but wasn’t able to dictate play like he usually does. Nevertheless, he was an improvement on Matic.

Willian - 6/10

Threatening from set-pieces and made some good dribbles. Provided a fantastic cross for Costa’s equaliser.

Michy Batshuayi - N/A

Came on too late to influence anything.