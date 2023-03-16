The final four quarterfinalists for the UEFA Champions League were decided this week after another entertaining yet mostly one-sided set of affairs. With plenty of big teams still left in the competition, even after the elimination of Liverpool and PSG, the quarterfinals will be a treat for football fans around the world.

It was the Erling Haaland show in Manchester as he single-handedly obliterated RB Leipzig in a record-breaking performance. The Citizens won 7-0 on the night and 8-1 on aggregate to send a warning to the rest of Europe.

In Porto, it was a drab affair at the Estádio do Dragão as Inter Milan held on to their advantage from the first leg to win 1-0 on aggregate, with Porto failing to score in either leg.

In Madrid, Los Blancos never really looked like relinquishing control of the tie after smashing Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield. The home side were utterly comfortable against the Reds and after managing the game brilliantly, they struck late to win the tie 6-2 on aggregate.

In Naples, Serie A pace-setters Napoli crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 to win the tie 5-0 on aggregate. Napoli have been one of the most dominant teams this season and the rest of the contenders will surely want to avoid facing them.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best stats from this week's Champions League action:

Best Stats from this Week's Champions League Action (game-wise)

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig

Pep Guardiola has won 13 of his previous 14 UCL Round of 16 ties.

Erling Haaland (22 years, 263 days) became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals, breaking Kylian Mbappe's record (22 years, 352 days).

RB Leipzig have lost their last four away games against English sides in the UCL, conceding 20 goals in the process.

Haaland became the 25th player ever to reach the 30-goal landmark in the UCL.

Manchester City managed to equal their biggest win ever in the Champions League with their thrashing of Leipzig. Previously, they beat Schalke 7-0 in March 2019.

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Porto vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan have entered the last eight of the UCL for the first time since 2010-11. This will be their seventh appearance in the Champions League's quarterfinals.

Porto have won just twice in their last seven home Champions League knockout matches.

Porto have been eliminated in seven of their last eight two-legged ties in the UCL, winning only once against AS Roma.

Inter progressed from a Champions League knockout stage without conceding a goal in both legs for the first time since 2009/10, against CSKA Moscow in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Liverpool's 6-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid is their worst defeat over two legs in a UCL knockout tie.

Real Madrid have qualified for their 19th UCL quarterfinals, only Bayern Munich with 21 appearances are ahead of them.

Under Jurgen Klopp, all six of Liverpool's European exits have come against Spanish sides- one against Sevilla, one against Atletico Madrid, and four against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have eliminated Liverpool in each of their last three seasons (2020-21 quarter-final, 2021-22 final, 2022-23 last 16). It has happened only the second time in UCL's history that a side has been eliminated by the same opponent in three successive seasons after Atletico's eliminations at the hands of Real from 2014 to 2017.

Karim Benzema has scored 19 goals against English clubs, his most against clubs from a single country. He only trails Messi, who has 27 goals against English teams.

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Napoli will make their first ever quarterfinals appearance in the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen became the first Napoli player to score in both legs of a UCL/ European Cup knockout tie.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost both legs of a knockout tie in Europe's Premier competition for the first time in their history.

Napoli's aggregate win over Frankfurt is the biggest such victory of a Serie A side in Europe, equalling the record set by Juventus (5-0 against Celtic in 2012-13) and Milan (5-0 against Inter in 2004-05).

Stats courtesy of ESPN & WhoScored

Poll : 0 votes