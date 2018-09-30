Fans react as Ronaldo bags a hat-trick of assists in Juventus-Napoli clash

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Serie A table-topping Juventus went head-to-head with second-place Napoli on Saturday in a game which saw Massimiliano Allegri's side take home another three points.

Despite being known for his goal-scoring abilities, Cristiano Ronaldo replaced goals with assists last night as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was involved in all three of his team’s goals against Napoli.

The goals came courtesy of Dries Mertens, Mario Mandzukic and Leonardo Bonucci, who benefited from the 33-year-old's presence on the field.

"Ronaldo is enjoying his football, he has integrated very well and he loves an assist as well as a goal," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. Despite the fact that Ronaldo missed opportunities to score himself, Allegri has no complaints and thinks the Portuguese put in a great display.

"His precision in the passing moves is exceptional. I think this was his best match of the season."

"He had some exceptional passes tonight and it's all about finding him in the right way.

"I thought tonight and the first half-hour against Valencia represented his best performances of the season so far."

The 58th minute sending off of Mario Rui after he received a second yellow card for a challenge on Paulo Dybala saw Allegri's men coast through an easy win. The manager himself, however, was not impressed with his team's nonchalance after the marching orders.

He said, "Once Napoli went down to 10 men, we stopped playing, and that made me angry."

"We ran a big risk on Jose Callejon's chance and they could easily have equalised."

"We need to be sharper. Playing out from the back, we misplaced a pass and conceded a goal."

Table toppers Juventus will look to secure their eighth title in a row, currently standing at 21 points from seven games, six points clear of Napoli.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to laud Ronaldo's form since arriving in Italy:

Ronaldo Hattrick of assists. My goat 🐐 — STEEL! (@waxxa_official) September 29, 2018

Real Madrid fans were chanting RONALDO RONALDO RONALDO yesterday night at the Bernabau after his 2 assists for Juventus against Napoli... Fiorentino Perez is sweating 😓😆😆😆😆😆😆😆... going to be a long season for them in Europe — Fedora Pauloooooooo (@OduduPaul) September 30, 2018

Our new assist king — Bala Takhar (@takhar1982) September 29, 2018

And another MOTM performance — Mijin Tace ❤ (@Kalarawi__Jr) September 29, 2018

Ronaldo with 2 assists and the win while their GOAT drew to a Kepa-less, Laporte-less Athletic Club 😭😭😭😭😭 — Para (@Paracelsus) September 29, 2018

Played a part in every goal tonight as well. Unstoppable. #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/5wWovwKMTI — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) September 29, 2018

Ronaldo be like:I have already broken records of goals and hattricks so let me break the record of assists so he did a hattrick of assists — Hannan (@i_m_footballer) September 29, 2018

Remember when Ronaldo fan boys used to make fun of Messi fan boys that used assists as a yard stick for performances

time has found them too 🤣😂 — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) September 29, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo hatrick of Assist. No way some people call him "A Poacher" hate juventus from the core but Ronaldo and Hazard are bossing football atm — Trennen Mirsliköv (@ZeroDrama_) September 29, 2018

Ronaldo you beauty. All threats from Juventus came from him. Dribble, step over, beat the defender, perfect cross and assist. This was Ronaldo of United and early Madrid. Vamossssss #juvenapoli — Aakanksha sharma (@sharma_ak) September 29, 2018