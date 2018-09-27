Fans reacted as Hazard's goal ended Liverpool's unbeaten streak

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

The Belgian striker scored a beautiful goal in the 85th minute to end Liverpool unbeaten run of seven games in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Merseyside squad, who is quite confident after a seven-game unbeaten streak to start the season, was leading with Daniel Sturridge goal at the 59th minutes before Emerson equalised it in the 79th minutes. However, it was in the 85th minutes that Hazard past through four players before striking the ball in the net, sending Chelsea to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley believed Hazard is the best player in the world as he said : "Oh God, you see him do that every day in training, so you’re not surprised when you see him do it in a game like that, but what a goal. He’s one of the best players in the world, and he shows it. He’s been showing it for the last five or six years, and he is establishing himself in the top three players in the world. At the minute, he’s probably the best player in the world, the way he is playing.”

Hazard goals tally in the season is sixth goals in seventh games under the new manager Maurizio Sarri, which brought the attention of the assistant manager, Gianfranco Zola as he said : "He is not only one of the best in the Premier League, if not the best, but he's one of the best in Europe and the world."

Gianfranco Zola with Maurizio Sarri

When asked about Hazard's goals in the game, Zola said : " I think it was a fantastic goal, especially not only for the beauty of it, but for the moment he scored, and he was all on his own, I guess four defenders, and it was an unbelievable goal."

On Saturday, in the Premier League, both teams will clash again in Stamford Bridge for the game week seven. Will Hazard lead the Blues into another win or can Liverpool's men surprise them in their home to maintain the top spot in the EPL?

Fans have reacted to the wonder goal from Eden Hazard against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Gianfranco Zola, speaking after the game, calls Eden Hazard one of the best players in the world and says the goal today proved that he is getting better and better. #LIVCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard's just scored a goal so good it could come second to a Mohamed Salah tap in for next year's Puskás Award. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) September 26, 2018

Astonishing Hazard goal, the nutmeg in the build-up. Best player in the Prem. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) September 26, 2018

Someone said -- Hazard clearly didn’t agree with Salah’s Puskas award. So he went to Anfield to show them what a great goal looks like. — Odudu Johnson 🇳🇬 (@Ody_johnson) September 26, 2018

Levels 🔥❤️💕 — Sugar Girl 👅 (@Nwamummy_) September 26, 2018

Why are we still caught up about him being the best in the league? He’s beyond that now and should be going for best in the world — Nick (@ChelseaHustla) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard I love you so much, what a goal man, so world class, had us all off our seats, best player in the world - keep up the form. Good win to come back. Onto the next game. #CFC — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) September 26, 2018