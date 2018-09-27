Fans reacted as Hazard's goal ended Liverpool's unbeaten streak
The Belgian striker scored a beautiful goal in the 85th minute to end Liverpool unbeaten run of seven games in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Merseyside squad, who is quite confident after a seven-game unbeaten streak to start the season, was leading with Daniel Sturridge goal at the 59th minutes before Emerson equalised it in the 79th minutes. However, it was in the 85th minutes that Hazard past through four players before striking the ball in the net, sending Chelsea to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Ross Barkley believed Hazard is the best player in the world as he said: "Oh God, you see him do that every day in training, so you’re not surprised when you see him do it in a game like that, but what a goal. He’s one of the best players in the world, and he shows it. He’s been showing it for the last five or six years, and he is establishing himself in the top three players in the world. At the minute, he’s probably the best player in the world, the way he is playing.”
Hazard goals tally in the season is sixth goals in seventh games under the new manager Maurizio Sarri, which brought the attention of the assistant manager, Gianfranco Zola as he said: "He is not only one of the best in the Premier League, if not the best, but he's one of the best in Europe and the world."
When asked about Hazard's goals in the game, Zola said: " I think it was a fantastic goal, especially not only for the beauty of it, but for the moment he scored, and he was all on his own, I guess four defenders, and it was an unbelievable goal."
On Saturday, in the Premier League, both teams will clash again in Stamford Bridge for the game week seven. Will Hazard lead the Blues into another win or can Liverpool's men surprise them in their home to maintain the top spot in the EPL?
Fans have reacted to the wonder goal from Eden Hazard against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.