Fans reacted as Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick.

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
174   //    03 Oct 2018, 01:43 IST

Juventus v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H
Juventus v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

Juventus was without their new signing Cristiano Ronaldo who was on a one-match suspension for his red card against Valencia. However, Juventus continue their winning streak as they defeated Young Boys by three goals to nil. Paulo Dybala was on fire as he scored a hat trick in the game, which is also his first hat-trick in the Champion League for Juventus.

The Argentine breaks the deadlock on the 5th minutes with a first-time volley strike against Young Boys Keeper Balmoss. He then went on to scored the second goals in the 33rd minutes as Matuidi assisted. His third goals came in the 69th minutes which is also his second hat trick this year, and the only fourth Juventus player to do so in the Champion League.

Dybala admitted that since Ronaldo arrived most don't get chances as he said: " Clearly, with him in the side, the others don’t get as many shots as they used to, but the important thing is for the team to win."


Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A
Dybala with Ronaldo

"The coach hasn't yet told us who will play and it’s not an easy task for him, because we can all take on so many different roles."

However, with his performance against Young Boys, he had proven himself that he is a world-class player who can score goals and take the team to another level.


Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Dybala with the Argentina National Team

Dybala joined Juventus in 2015 on a five-year contract with a reported fee of €32 million from Palermo. He has made a total of 147 appearances and scored 72 goals in all competition for Juventus.

Juventus are on the top of the table in Group H after defeating Valencia and Young Boys in the first two matches of the group stages. Next up they will face Manchester United in the third matches of the group stages.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Juventus who is leading the table with 21 points will face the current 14th place Udinese.

Fans have reacted as Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick.

