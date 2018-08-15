Fantasy Premier League 18/19: Top 5 midfield options right now

Ayush Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 618 // 15 Aug 2018, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mane is the man to have in your team

The new season of Premier League started last weekend and along with it also began the FPL (Fantasy Premier League). The first game week of FPL was dominated by midfielders and defenders. Callum Wilson of Bournemouth was the only striker in the dream team.

Having a strong midfield in your team can really get you a lot of points as midfielders have a greater chance to both create and score the goals. In this article, we will look at 5 midfield options that you could think of having in your team.

#5 Sadio Mane (Liverpool FC)

In the first match of the new season, Mane scored a brace against West Ham. He was awarded 3 bonus points which took his tally to 16 points for the week.

Sadio Mane is currently available at £9.6m. Having him in your team could get you a lot of points in the coming weeks. Liverpool's next 3 fixtures are Crystal Palace (Away), Brighton (Home) and Leicester (Away). These can be considered not so tough for Liverpool and they are expected to win all 3 matches. Mane is almost guaranteed to start every match (unless he gets injured obviously). He has a great crossing ability that can help him get assists as well.

He is at a very good threat rating of 79.0 at the moment and players are bringing him in quick.

