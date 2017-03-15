Fantasy Premier League 2016/17: 5 Players to pick for Gameweek 29

Sportskeeda's player selections for this week's Fantasy Premier League action.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 13:15 IST

Lukaku’s home form has made him a must-have

A gameweek involving just eight teams out of the possible 20 did not deter people from posting high totals on their points board. The player of the week was certainly Joshua King of Bournemouth who scored a sizzling hat-trick despite missing a penalty against West Ham United.

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, continued his fine home form as he scored a goal whilst setitng up another as well. The Belgian is now tied with Harry Kane as the top scorer of the league with 19 goals.

On the other hand, Hull City’s win against Swansea City has made the relegation battle a lot more interesting. Liverpool again struggled against a Burnley team ranked much lower than them, but fortunately managed to get a win even after falling behind early.

Now that normal services have resumed, let’s take a look at five players who could be the big performers this gameweek

#1 Romelu Lukaku – 10.3

Currently, the most selected player in the game, Lukaku is an absolute essential. The Belgian forward has been a solid performer for the Toffees and is currently the top scorer of the league with 19 goals.

The Belgian’s creative side has been highlighted in the past few weeks and he has set up his teammates five times this season. The player has been impeccable at home and a game against Hull City coming up at Goodison Park is another great opportunity for him to add to his goal tally. The former Chelsea man has awarded his owners with returns in each of his last five home fixtures and Everton fans will be counting on him for another positive result.

Lukaku’s potential for bonus points should also be considered as the forward has garnered 38 points in bonuses alone, which is the highest for any forward.

Next 3 fixtures: Hull(H), Liverpool(A), Man Utd(A)