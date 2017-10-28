Fantasy Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 cheap picks for Gameweek 10

With GW10 just around the corner, here's a quick look at the 5 players who promise good value-for-money in the Fantasy Premier League

by Namanjeet Bhatia Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 14:57 IST

While the marquee players are scoring the most points and should find a place in your team, it really is your budget options that sets you apart from the crowd. With the first gameweek of the second quarter around the corner, now is the time to get your Fantasy Premier League back on track, with these 5 cheap must-have picks for Gameweek 10:

#5. Jordan Pickford (Goalkeeper- Everton)

Price: 4.9

Upcoming Fixtures: Leicester City, Watford, Crystal Palace.

Despite Everton's recent troubles, there has been one shining light in their squad, that light is Jordan Pickford, who is probably their best signing this season despite shelling out so much money.

After Koeman's sacking, it is hard to predict whether The Toffees will pick up their form or struggle even more, but if they do get their act together, they can benefit from a very appetizing set of fixtures coming up.

Even after conceding 5 against the Gunners last weekend, a clean sheet is the least expected from Everton, as they face the likes of Leicester and Palace in their next three fixtures, both of which have struggled to perform this season just like the Evertonians.

While Everton may not be playing well right now, I think it is worth a gamble to invest in some of their players, just in case they pick their form up in this rather easy set of fixtures.