Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 10 Best Midfielders To Boost Your FPL Points

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 578 // 05 Oct 2018, 15:35 IST

Eden Hazard already has 60 points to his name this season

Midfielders often make up the "meat" of a Fantasy Premier League side, with many managers opting for a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation to get the most out of their best players.

When the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard can be selected for the midfield, you can understand why managers are so desperate to put as many of these stars into the starting eleven as they can. Assists and goals are the main source of points you'll get from midfielders, which is why attacking midfielders are favoured over defensive-minded players.

The only setback a manager might have when selecting midfielders is the high price tags. Eden Hazard, for instance, is worth £11.2, and when you're trying to fill out a FPL squad of 15 players with just a budget of £100, you'll find that a lot of that money vanishes with ease, meaning that you're forced to make sacrifices to other areas in the team.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the ten best midfielders to choose from who can boost your FPL points this season.

#10 Ruben Neves (Wolves) - £5.2

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League

Ruben Neves is a cheap but reliable option in the midfield. He plays regularly for Wolves and is also their specialist set-piece taker - whether it's corners or free kicks, Neves will be lined up for it. This increases his chances of scoring or assisting goals, which makes him a valuable asset to any FPL side he's a part of.

The Portuguese international might have only accumulated 25 points so far, but his consistent performances indicate that his tally is set to gradually increase as the season progresses. You'll find that some players who rack up a great deal of points at the start of the season tend to simply be in the middle of a "purple patch", and once their form dwindles, the point-gathering slows down drastically.

Neves' price tag of £5.2 is a bargain for what he offers a FPL team, so whether you choose to have him in the starting eleven or a back up on the bench, he'll be a worthwhile addition to the squad.

