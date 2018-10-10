Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 10 Best Strikers To Boost Your FPL Points

Aleksandr Mitrovic celebrates his goal for Fulham

Undoubtedly one of the most crucial elements to a Fantasy Premier League side is the strikeforce. It's all well and good having a solid defence and midfield, but if your strikers are lacking, you'll be missing out on a great deal of points.

Strikers have it the easiest when it comes to accumulating points in FPL: scoring a goal is 4 points, and assisting a goal is 3 points. If you can find a prolific striker to put up front, then you can sit back and watch as the points start effortlessly rolling in.

Many people struggle to decide on which strikers to select for their FPL squad, which is natural. You might think that going for the "big names" will secure you points, but that's not necessarily the case. Strikers from mid-table sides like Bournemouth, Brighton and Fulham can get just as many, if not more, points than the likes of, say, Harry Kane.

With that being said, let's get into the list of the top ten best strikers to choose for your Fantasy Premier League team.

#10 Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £10.9

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

You might be thinking that Lukaku is an obvious option to have up front, but the Belgian has been in dreadful form as of late, which has cost his FPL managers dearly.

Having said that, Lukaku has managed to accumulate 33 points in the process, mostly through assists and the abundance of playtime given to him by Mourinho, despite his poor form.

Lukaku is prone to starting off seasons slowly, but you can expect him to get back on track later on down the line, up until the season ends. After all, he's expected to score 20+ goals this season, in spite of his awkward start.

However, the £10.9 price tag might put a fair few people off, especially when you take into consideration his form. It's very much a gamble taking in Lukaku at this point in time, but there's a big chance he'll recover his lost form sometime soon, and pick up a lot more points than he has in recent weeks.

