Fantasy PL 2018-19: 4 must-have bargain buys in your team

Is Fred worth the pick?

A brand new Premier League season is waiting around the corner and the fans cannot wait for it already. The English top-flight kicks off on 10th August at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the managers-in-house are all braced up to contest the Fantasy Premier League. Premier League provides its fans with a lot when it comes to the fantasy football.

From the periodic awards to all the glory, there is a lot one needs to look at. Just in case you haven't participated in it so far, here's an insight.

It is a free contest where anyone can participate. A budget worth £100 million is credit to you Fantasy account and a combination of 15 players needs to be selected of it.

Players are awarded points on the basis of their performances in the league throughout the season. The team with highest points is the eventual winner.

That said, here are the four players who are a must-have in your team at a bargain price.

# 4. Cedric Soares- £4.5m

Cedric is a cheap option in defence.

Picking up a balanced defensive unit can be a tough job in the fantasy league. When users plan to save the funds for star attackers, they need to pick a few names unheard of in the defense.

However, if picked prudently, these names prove to be of great worth. Some players of mid-table clubs constantly deliver in the league and make a mark at the top-level.

One of such relatively cheap defenders is the Southampton full-back, Cedric Soares. The 26-year-old is a value pick going into the season.

The Portuguese appeared for his country at the world cup and has been a regular for the South coast side. He has impressed with both the club and country in the past year.

In a market where players like Antonio Rudiger and Serge Aurier cost £6.0 million, the player is a must-have. Evidently, he has been selected by more than 14.6% users as of now.

