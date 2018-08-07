Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy PL 2018-19: 4 must-have bargain buys in your team

Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
917   //    07 Aug 2018, 18:55 IST

Enter
Is Fred worth the pick?

A brand new Premier League season is waiting around the corner and the fans cannot wait for it already. The English top-flight kicks off on 10th August at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the managers-in-house are all braced up to contest the Fantasy Premier League. Premier League provides its fans with a lot when it comes to the fantasy football.

From the periodic awards to all the glory, there is a lot one needs to look at. Just in case you haven't participated in it so far, here's an insight.

It is a free contest where anyone can participate. A budget worth £100 million is credit to you Fantasy account and a combination of 15 players needs to be selected of it.

Players are awarded points on the basis of their performances in the league throughout the season. The team with highest points is the eventual winner.

That said, here are the four players who are a must-have in your team at a bargain price.

# 4. Cedric Soares- £4.5m

Enter captio
Cedric is a cheap option in defence.

Picking up a balanced defensive unit can be a tough job in the fantasy league. When users plan to save the funds for star attackers, they need to pick a few names unheard of in the defense.

However, if picked prudently, these names prove to be of great worth. Some players of mid-table clubs constantly deliver in the league and make a mark at the top-level.

One of such relatively cheap defenders is the Southampton full-back, Cedric Soares. The 26-year-old is a value pick going into the season.

The Portuguese appeared for his country at the world cup and has been a regular for the South coast side. He has impressed with both the club and country in the past year.

In a market where players like Antonio Rudiger and Serge Aurier cost £6.0 million, the player is a must-have. Evidently, he has been selected by more than 14.6% users as of now.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Riyad Mahrez Fantasy Guru Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips
Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Football and writing is what I live for. These two things combined, make it worth even more. Might not be the perfect author you are looking for but definitely worth your time. Happy reading! Feel free to contact for any help, criticism or suggestion.
8 Midfielders to watch out for in the 2017-18 FPL season
RELATED STORY
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
RELATED STORY
Arrivederci, Antonio!
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018: 5 bargain buys
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Top scorers for each team in the...
RELATED STORY
6 Signings the Premier League top-6 teams should make
RELATED STORY
5 best bargain defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Rivaldo gives Manchester...
RELATED STORY
The Premier League Underwhelming XI of the season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us