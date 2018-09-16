Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best Goalkeepers To Boost Your FPL Points

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Feature
16 Sep 2018

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City's goalkeeper, Ederson

A position that's often overlooked in Fantasy Premier League is the goalkeeper. Everybody tends to be far more concerned with the outfield players than who they decide to put between the sticks. And so, as a result, they end up selecting the first decent goalkeeper they see on the list, just to get the decision over with. But just how costly can this be in the long-run?

You will find that the people who win their FPL leagues have a goalkeeper who racks up a minimum of 5 points per week, and over the span of a season (38 games), that's an extra 190 points to their total tally. The people that overlook this position won't even get half of that score, which is a big loss over time.

Without further adieu, let's take a look at the top five best goalkeepers to have for your Fantasy Premier League team this season.

#5 Joe Hart (Burnley) - £4.5

Fulham FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Joe Hart has been an asset at Turf Moor this season

With a price tag of just £4.5, you can't go wrong with a goalkeeper like Joe Hart. Already this season, he's accumulated a total of 21 points - and that's just from four matches! He's a keeper in great form at the moment and is set to be Burnley's No. 1 for some time, so there's unlikely to be any issues regarding his play time.

Hart's name has been somewhat tainted by poor spells at Manchester City, Torino and West Ham, but he's managed to finally revitalise his career at Turf Moor, and is now onto bigger and better things.

Hart has a single cleansheet, which was obtained during the 0-0 draw with Southampton. His cleansheet tally could increase considerably once Burnley find their feet. The side are still trying to find their chemistry, and so once that happens, Hart could rack up a great deal more points.

1 / 5 NEXT
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
