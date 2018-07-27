Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 Defenders you should consider

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    27 Jul 2018, 01:45 IST

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

With the World Cup now behind us, and pre-season games already in full swing, all eyes are on the Premier League action to get underway. As always, in addition to this real-world football, we have an alternate virtual reality called “Fantasy Football” where fans, with their managerial hat on, brace themselves for a bitter-sweet voyage of momentary joy, frustration, and unceasing excitement.

While most people spend the bulk of their budget on strikers and midfielders, defenders too can prove to be pivotal in a fantasy football team, as clean-sheets (4 points), assists (3 points) and the odd goal (6 points) can really amass the points more often than not. In fact, defenders, at times, finish with a higher total score than the forwards.

Here’s a list of five defenders who you should have in your fantasy football team.

#5 Barry Douglas (Left wing-back, Wolverhampton)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship
The defender was instrumental for the Wolves last season

Cost: £5.0m

Despite being a wing-back, Wolverhampton's Barry Douglas had the kind of stats last season that could easily be associated with a creative midfielder. The Scottish international found the back of the net five times and provided a staggering 14 assists as Wolves won the Championship to qualify for the English top-flight.

While it’s true that the physical and technical abilities of the 28-year-old will be put to test in more ways than one in the Premier League, however, there are no reasons to believe why he can’t come out with flying colours at the end of it.

Douglas might not replicate his last season’s performance, given the competitiveness of the league but he sure has an eye for goal. If you are looking for someone who can defend and can set up goals at the same time, look no beyond the Wolves man.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea West Ham United Leighton Baines Cesar Azpilicueta Fantasy Football Fantasy Premier League
Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 West Ham United: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
5 facts you may not know about Neymar
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 New Players to Watch...
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
5 biggest London derbies
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 West Ham: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 players who were never booked
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us