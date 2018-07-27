Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 Defenders you should consider

With the World Cup now behind us, and pre-season games already in full swing, all eyes are on the Premier League action to get underway. As always, in addition to this real-world football, we have an alternate virtual reality called “Fantasy Football” where fans, with their managerial hat on, brace themselves for a bitter-sweet voyage of momentary joy, frustration, and unceasing excitement.

While most people spend the bulk of their budget on strikers and midfielders, defenders too can prove to be pivotal in a fantasy football team, as clean-sheets (4 points), assists (3 points) and the odd goal (6 points) can really amass the points more often than not. In fact, defenders, at times, finish with a higher total score than the forwards.

Here’s a list of five defenders who you should have in your fantasy football team.

#5 Barry Douglas (Left wing-back, Wolverhampton)

The defender was instrumental for the Wolves last season

Cost: £5.0m

Despite being a wing-back, Wolverhampton's Barry Douglas had the kind of stats last season that could easily be associated with a creative midfielder. The Scottish international found the back of the net five times and provided a staggering 14 assists as Wolves won the Championship to qualify for the English top-flight.

While it’s true that the physical and technical abilities of the 28-year-old will be put to test in more ways than one in the Premier League, however, there are no reasons to believe why he can’t come out with flying colours at the end of it.

Douglas might not replicate his last season’s performance, given the competitiveness of the league but he sure has an eye for goal. If you are looking for someone who can defend and can set up goals at the same time, look no beyond the Wolves man.

