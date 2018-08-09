Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 great value midfielders for only £4.5 million

Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
264   //    09 Aug 2018, 14:43 IST

Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League
Loftus Cheek grabbed 2 goals and 5 assist from this price bracket last season.

£4.5 million is the cheapest that you can get a midfielder for in the Fantasy Premier League this season. At this price, the point scoring prospects are pretty low. Players are generally selected as bench warmers to accommodate other higher priced options.

If you have brought Mo Salah (£13 million) into your team this year, chances are that you have an ultra cheap midfielder just sitting in there alongside him. Someone who would probably not be used for the majority of the season.

However, if chosen well with a bit of a research and foresight, these options can at times offer a really good value and might even warrant a few starts. Christian Atsu last season was at times a decent prospect in spite of his low price (he has been increased to £5.5 million this time around). Loftus Cheek was another example (also £5.5 million this year).

Most options, however, are real-time bench warmers for their Premier League clubs and won't play most matches throughout the season. Some might be young players getting only the odd few minutes at times.

The rest are deep-lying defensive midfielders who do not offer much in terms of points return. Finding a hidden gem among these might take solid insight and that little bit of luck.

Here are the 5 players that we think might be the best for only £4.5 million.

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Hudson-Odoi has been receiving massive praise for his performances

The 17-year-old English forward is being tipped as a star in the making at Chelsea. Notorious for sending most of their young players on loans all over Europe season after season, Chelsea looks like they might just be uncharacteristically willing to give Hudson-Odoi solid game time this season.

The youngster would have to be one hell of a player to be awarded such an opportunity. Odoi has played most of the pre-season on the left wing where Eden Hazard usually plays.

In the Belgian's absence, Odoi has impressed with his pace, attacking instincts and dribbling skills. This even led to him starting against Man City in the Community Shield.

It is sure-shot that he would not be displacing Hazard from his starting spot but there is every reason to believe that Odoi has some part to play for the Blues this season. How much remains to be seen.

With the strike force looking far from settled, Odoi might just play at the opposite wing or even as a striker at times. However, he is not an assured starter by any means and a risky prospect.

This price does afford managers the chance to take a risk on certain players. Hudson-Odoi is the young player to watch this season and could definitely turn out to be a bargain.









1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Everton Morgan Schneiderlin Fantasy Premier League
Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
10 worst signings of the Premier League season
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Three Premier League Managers Who Could Be Fired After...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
FPL 2018/19: 5 best players under £6 Million
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
15 Budget options for the 2017-18 Fantasy premier league...
RELATED STORY
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us