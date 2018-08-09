Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 great value midfielders for only £4.5 million

Loftus Cheek grabbed 2 goals and 5 assist from this price bracket last season.

£4.5 million is the cheapest that you can get a midfielder for in the Fantasy Premier League this season. At this price, the point scoring prospects are pretty low. Players are generally selected as bench warmers to accommodate other higher priced options.

If you have brought Mo Salah (£13 million) into your team this year, chances are that you have an ultra cheap midfielder just sitting in there alongside him. Someone who would probably not be used for the majority of the season.

However, if chosen well with a bit of a research and foresight, these options can at times offer a really good value and might even warrant a few starts. Christian Atsu last season was at times a decent prospect in spite of his low price (he has been increased to £5.5 million this time around). Loftus Cheek was another example (also £5.5 million this year).

Most options, however, are real-time bench warmers for their Premier League clubs and won't play most matches throughout the season. Some might be young players getting only the odd few minutes at times.

The rest are deep-lying defensive midfielders who do not offer much in terms of points return. Finding a hidden gem among these might take solid insight and that little bit of luck.

Here are the 5 players that we think might be the best for only £4.5 million.

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea

Hudson-Odoi has been receiving massive praise for his performances

The 17-year-old English forward is being tipped as a star in the making at Chelsea. Notorious for sending most of their young players on loans all over Europe season after season, Chelsea looks like they might just be uncharacteristically willing to give Hudson-Odoi solid game time this season.

The youngster would have to be one hell of a player to be awarded such an opportunity. Odoi has played most of the pre-season on the left wing where Eden Hazard usually plays.

In the Belgian's absence, Odoi has impressed with his pace, attacking instincts and dribbling skills. This even led to him starting against Man City in the Community Shield.

It is sure-shot that he would not be displacing Hazard from his starting spot but there is every reason to believe that Odoi has some part to play for the Blues this season. How much remains to be seen.

With the strike force looking far from settled, Odoi might just play at the opposite wing or even as a striker at times. However, he is not an assured starter by any means and a risky prospect.

This price does afford managers the chance to take a risk on certain players. Hudson-Odoi is the young player to watch this season and could definitely turn out to be a bargain.

