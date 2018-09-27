Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Analysis and Tips For Gameweeks To Come

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Feature
192   //    27 Sep 2018, 21:53 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Eden Hazard is in great form

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 5 was very kind to me as I ended up with 88 points. Unfortunately, game-week 6 was a disappointment. Eden Hazard did not score, and Van Bissaka was on the bench for me. Deeney was not productive and added to that Mane, and Firmino did not contribute to any goals or assists.


Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 6
In this article, I'll write about Gameweek 7 and the general changes you should consider making to your team to get more points.

Stick With Eden Hazard

Eden hazard seems in great form. While last week he did not contribute to a goal or assist, he definitely was in form midweek against Liverpool. He scored a stunner midweek and hopefully, he can carry out his form again in Stamford Bridge. You do not need to captain him but you definitely should consider having him in your team.

Sergio Aguero for captain

Manchester City plays Brighton at home in game week 7. It really is a good game to consider captaining Sergio Aguero as he is expected to start. Bernardo Silva and Sterling might also be possible players who you can consider to captain.

Van Bissaka is a steal

I have three premium defenders in my team, but if you cannot afford them, do whatever you can and get Van Bissaka in your team. Unfortunately, I had him in my substitutes and lost on the bonus points he offered last week.

Richarlison is back

If you are looking for a reasonably cheap midfield option, then consider buying Richarlison. I had him and sold him for Walcott who hasn't gotten me significant points so far. I might just sell him and buyback Richarlison before the game week starts.

Consider buying Fraser

Bournemouth may have lost by 4 goals to Burnley but they still remain a good team. If you want a Bournemouth midfielder in your team, consider buying Fraser. Bournemouth fixtures are also very promising. They face Crystal Palace, Watford, Southampton, Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle in their next 6 fixtures.

Which players should I buy from Manchester City?

I am always curious to see which players start for Machester City. The squad rotation is a pain for fantasy premier league managers. Raheem Sterling has started 5 out of 6 games and so is a safe bet. Bernardo Silva too has started 5 out of 6 games. Sergio Aguero is an excellent option. With Mendy injured consider buying Laporte or Ederson for your backline.

Which Liverpool Defender should I have?

If you have the money go for Robertson. If not Alexander Arnold is a great buy. He also is a good crosser of the ball and has the potential to get assists.

Should you get Lacazette?

Lacazette in his last three games has provided 8, 5 and 12 points respectively. Arsenal also has good fixtures coming up. They play Watford, Fulham, Leicester, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Wolves, Bournemouth in their next 7 fixtures. I like Firmino but you could consider buying Lacazette.

