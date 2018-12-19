×
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19, Gameweek 18: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
129   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:34 IST

Here are 3 players to push out of your thinking for the coming weeks. I’ll review their previous performances and lay out my thinking for you.

#1 Harry Maguire - Defender (£5.4m)

Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final
Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Clean Sheets: 1

Goals / Assists :1 / 1

Season Points: 43

Upcoming fixtures: Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Cardiff City (H)

Relatively standard for the whole of the Leicester defence, we’ve picked out Harry Maguire as he’s the most owned Leicester defender (obviously due to his heroics in the World Cup for Southgate’s men!) but they’re not solid defensively at the minute.

Harry’s just returning from injury having missed 5 games with a knee problem into a Leicester defence which has only kept 1 clean sheet in their last 5.

This is could only be short term, from GW20 they go on a 4 game-run of decent fixtures, so I may be talking about one of their assets at that point, more likely from an attacking perspective rather than defensively.

 

AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

#2 Callum Wilson - Attacker (£6.9m)

Goals: 8

Assists: 8

Season Points: 93

Upcoming fixtures: Brighton (H), Tottenham (A), Manchester United (A)

It’s with a heavy heart that I write this… my beloved Wilson might be one to consider dropping. You might think I’m absolutely nuts to drop the lad going into a plum home fixture, I’m not I promise! He’s currently flagged which is a concern and @FFScout tweeted this morning that Eddie Howe “will make a decision on whether Callum Wilson (amongst others) is fit for the league cup tie against Chelsea”

You maybe want to keep an eye on whether he starts that game, but after missing the Liverpool game, making a sub appearance at the weekend and a few tough fixtures against top half opposition in 6 of their next 7 games it might be time to cash in on the Bournemouth front man, as much as it pains me to say it because he’s been great for me (I moved him on prior to the kick off in GW16)


Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

#3 Wilfried Zaha – Attacker (£6.7m)

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Season Points: 47

Upcoming fixtures: Manchester City (H), Cardiff City (A), Chelsea (H)

Zaha started the season well with 3 goals in his first 5. Since then he’s managed just 3 assists. I was really surprised to see him with 11.5% ownership still considering his poor run of form.

Palace, similarly to Bournemouth, have a tough run of fixtures with 5 of their next 6 coming against top-half teams. Zaha without a goal in 12 weeks shows he’s bang out of form.

Couple that with a plethora of great options in that price bracket means Zaha shouldn’t be in your thoughts right now. 


Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Fantasy Premier League writer. Football fanatic and Leeds United fan. I'll give you my honest advice using whatever data I can get my hands on. I'll get it wrong at times but I'll ALWAYS stick by my word. On hand to support you with all your FPL needs. Reach out to me on Twitter @FPL_Jim! Oh... and I'm an all round great bloke!
