Fantasy Premier League 2018-19, Gameweek 17: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week

Mat Ryan

This slideshow will preview 3 players to avoid, 3 players to consider and one golden tip to help you improve in FPL.

Popular players to avoid for the coming weeks

Here are 3 players to push out of your thinking for the coming weeks. I’ll review their previous performances and lay out my thinking for you.

#1 Mat Ryan - Goalkeeper (£4.6m)

Clean Sheets: 3

Save points: 12

Season Points: 58

Upcoming fixtures: CHE (H), BOU (A), ARS (H)

Brighton don’t have a favourable fixture until GW24 (where they face Fulham at home) and they then embark on a great run of fixtures. In the next 7 gameweeks they face 4 of last season's top 6, as well as Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth. Couple that difficult run with the start of the AFC Asia Cup, where Ryan will be starting between the sticks for Australia! Avoid him for now – there are better options to consider.

#2 Rúben Neves - Midfielder (£5.0m)

Ruben Neves (centre)

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Season Points: 45

Upcoming fixtures: BOU (A), LIV (H), FUL (A)

I was surprised to see Neves was in 13.6% of teams (I imagine a lot of those teams are now ‘dead’) so if he’s in your team – he needs to be moved out! He’s taken 41 shots this year (on average 3 per game) yet only 8 of those have been on target. Both goals have been from set pieces (1 penalty and 1 free kick)

Coupled with an on-off ‘good game – bad game’ schedule (Spurs, Palace, City, Wolves) for the next 7 games, his returns will be limited.

#3 David Silva – Midfielder (£8.7m)

David Silva

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Season Points: 72

Upcoming fixtures: EVE (H), CRY (H), LEI (A)

Value drop potentially coming, he’s injured! Owned by 9.9% of managers and despite his sparkling form, his injury was confirmed today in Pep Guardiola's press conference.

Pep reveals David Silva [hamstring] is going to be a "few weeks". De Bruyne and Danilo will not feature tomorrow in the Champions League. Aguero is also out, although he could return to the matchday squad this weekend. #MCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) December 11, 2018

City have great fixtures and even Kevin De Bruyne is on his way back, so it’s worthwhile looking elsewhere in the team.

