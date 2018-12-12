×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fantasy Premier League 2018-19, Gameweek 17: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week 

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
31   //    12 Dec 2018, 08:37 IST

Mat Ryan
Mat Ryan

This slideshow will preview 3 players to avoid, 3 players to consider and one golden tip to help you improve in FPL.

Popular players to avoid for the coming weeks

Here are 3 players to push out of your thinking for the coming weeks. I’ll review their previous performances and lay out my thinking for you.

#1 Mat Ryan - Goalkeeper (£4.6m)

Clean Sheets: 3

Save points: 12

Season Points: 58

Upcoming fixtures: CHE (H), BOU (A), ARS (H)

Brighton don’t have a favourable fixture until GW24 (where they face Fulham at home) and they then embark on a great run of fixtures. In the next 7 gameweeks they face 4 of last season's top 6, as well as Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth. Couple that difficult run with the start of the AFC Asia Cup, where Ryan will be starting between the sticks for Australia! Avoid him for now – there are better options to consider.

#2 Rúben Neves - Midfielder (£5.0m)

Ruben Neves (centre)
Ruben Neves (centre)

Goals: 2

Advertisement

Assists: 1

Season Points: 45

Upcoming fixtures: BOU (A), LIV (H), FUL (A)

I was surprised to see Neves was in 13.6% of teams (I imagine a lot of those teams are now ‘dead’) so if he’s in your team – he needs to be moved out! He’s taken 41 shots this year (on average 3 per game) yet only 8 of those have been on target. Both goals have been from set pieces (1 penalty and 1 free kick)

Coupled with an on-off ‘good game – bad game’ schedule (Spurs, Palace, City, Wolves) for the next 7 games, his returns will be limited.

#3 David Silva – Midfielder (£8.7m)

David Silva
David Silva

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Season Points: 72

Upcoming fixtures: EVE (H), CRY (H), LEI (A)

Value drop potentially coming, he’s injured! Owned by 9.9% of managers and despite his sparkling form, his injury was confirmed today in Pep Guardiola's press conference.

City have great fixtures and even Kevin De Bruyne is on his way back, so it’s worthwhile looking elsewhere in the team. 

Check out the next page for the Pundit's views on who you may want to consider instead!

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Javier Hernandez Mat Ryan Fantasy Football Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips
Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Fantasy Premier League writer. Football fanatic and Leeds United fan. I'll give you my honest advice using whatever data I can get my hands on. I'll get it wrong at times but I'll ALWAYS stick by my word. On hand to support you with all your FPL needs. Reach out to me on Twitter @FPL_Jim! Oh... and I'm an all round great bloke!
FPL Transfer Of The Week: Gameweek 16 | Fantasy Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 strikers to choose for...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 key areas and players to avoid...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: 3 Popular players to...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Tips: 3 must have players for...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Five best picks for Gameweek 9
RELATED STORY
10 best players to transfer into your current Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: The 7 best options for Gameweek 7
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best Goalkeepers To...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us