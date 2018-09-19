Fantasy Premier league 2018-19: Gameweek 6 analysis and tips

Firmino

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 5 was very kind to me. I ended up with 88 points. As you can guess Eden Hazard was my captain. Added to that I had Firmino, Ederson, and Aguero.

My FPL team

In this article, I talk about Gameweek 6 and the changes you should consider making to your team.

Eden Hazard

Hazard

I guess this is a fairly obvious suggestion, but you need to try to find a way to incorporate Eden Hazard in your team. The Belgian has 5 goals and 2 assists to his name already. Under Maurizio Sarri he is getting more touches on the ball and looks motivated to score goals.

This is the first time we are seeing Eden Hazard under an attacking manager, so Fantasy Premier League managers should not wait, but buy him immediately.

Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka

Every Fantasy Premier League team needs to have Wan-Bissaka. The Crystal Palace defender has been a steal. At the start of the season he was valued at a mere 4 and since then his price has risen. Last week he gave 9 points. He is a must have for every team.

Premium defenders

Marcos Alonso

This Fantasy Premier League season has been great for me as I started off with premium defenders. Having Marcos Alonso and Mendy has paid off so far and I believe it will continue to do so. Added to that you should consider buying Gomez or Alexander-Arnold. I got lucky with Alexander-Arnold the last week, but he has been a consistent performer.

I suggest that you have at least two premium defenders as they are more likely to hold clean sheets and may even pop up with the goal every now and again.

The Liverpool forwards

Sadio Mane

Consider having at least Firmino or Mane in your team. Liverpool is expected to challenge for the title and the way they play they are bound to score tons of goals. Salah is very expensive and so I would suggest getting Firmino or Mane.

Premium forwards on the rise again

Kun Aguero

I tend to keep two premium forwards in my team along with a budget striker. Romelu Lukaku has scored in consecutive games now and so you could consider buying him. Apart from him Sergio Aguero and Firmino are great options.

Budget forwards

Deeney

Deeney, Mitrovic, Wilson, and Arnautovic are all great options which you should consider for your team if you haven't already. Watford plays Fulham in Gameweek 6. That is expected to bring some goals, so having either Mitrovic or Deeney would be ideal.

Budget midfielders

Pereyra

When you look to buy a budget midfielder from a side which is not in the top 6, make sure you consider the way the team plays.

For example, buying a midfielder from Bournemouth may be a good option as they always tend to attack. Fraser is your best bet.

From Watford consider buying Pereyra. Leicester has Maddison and Fulham has Seri.

Players to look out for

Giroud

Oliver Giroud started against Cardiff and gave two assists. He may replace Morata in the Chelsea lineup. If that happens you should most definitely consider getting the Frenchman.

Who to captain?

Eden Hazard

For the past 2 weeks, I have captained Eden hazard and gotten point returns of 22 and 40. He may well be a possible option for captaincy. Liverpool plays Southampton in Gameweek 6 at home, so Salah or Mane would be great options. Finally, Manchester City plays Cardiff away. You get the hint.