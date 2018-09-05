Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Lessons from Gameweek 4

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Another week of Fantasy Football has served up a whole host of possibilities as we enter the first international break of the season. Line up shuffles, suspensions, unexpected injuries all played a part in a mixed bag of a week. We look into this week's lessons from the FPL:

Watford winning

One of the things to look out for in the build-up to this week was the battle between Watford and Tottenham to see who comes out with their 100% win record intact. Watford triumphed, in a reasonably comfortable encounter and have staked their claim to not be overlooked as a flash in the pan. They have tough fixtures post the international break, but you should not discount Troy Deeney and co. just yet.

Watford's dream run continues after an impressive result against Spurs

Wingbacks still rule

In a game where defence often gets overlooked unfairly more often than not, it is the wingbacks who have provided value for high scoring returns for the 4th week running.

Southampton's Portuguese fullback was the highest scoring defender this week.

Marcos Alonso(9 pts), Kyle Walker (10 pts), Cedric Soares (12 pts) and Watford's Holebas(10 pts) are amongst a few of the flying fullbacks who have been in form this season and they show no sign of stopping. With a whole host of Midfielders and Strikers falling prey to rotation and lack of form, the defence is surely something you should look to invest in.

Pep's rotation is back to haunt us

Pep Guardiola is one of the hardest managers to read in terms of the players he will choose to start from one week to another. Last season, the presence of Kevin De Bruyne gave us a sure shot way into his starting line up. With the Belgian's absence, it is now anybody's guess which high scoring player wll be in the lineup.

Manchester City's Sterling has been in form and will try to be a mainstay in the lineup.

As things stand, David Silva at £9.5 mil and Raheem Sterling at £11 mil seem to be the safer bets. You can never be too sure about the kind of manager Pep is though.

Emery Shuffle can be a guide to future

Unai Emery finally played both his strikers Alexandre Lacazette (£9.4 m) and Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9 m) together and boy did it pay off. Both the forwards showed amazing understanding with the other and gave us a glimpse into their finishing abilities. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£7.0 m) was the one who gave way to accommodate the strikers.

The deadly duo might be the way forward for Arsenal.

There is no surety that the same combo will start the next time, but it is something which might take a more concrete shape in a few days and be a good source to get high scoring forwards.

Mane still the man

Sadio Mane( £9.9 m) scored yet again for Liverpool, and if early trends are to be followed, he is the main man for the Reds as things stand. With 3 double digit scores in 4 weeks, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore his form. With tough test upcoming, it will be interesting to observe his form in those games.

Liverpool's Mane is in red-hot form.

Another player who was steadily improving and was threatening to burst on to the scene was Eden Hazard (£10.7 m) of Chelsea and the player did not disappoint, bagging a goal against Bournemouth to help his side to a 2-0 win.

The brilliant Belgian seems to be getting back to his best.

Both these midfielders are early contenders of top Premium midfielders and with the possibility of many wildcards being played in the coming fortnight, it won't be a surprise to see their stock rise.