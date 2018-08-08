Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Most value for money pick from each of the top 6 PL clubs

Does Mo Salah make this list?

After a 3-week hiatus following the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, competitive football returns to Europe in all its glory. This weekend would mark the return of England's marquee competition, the Premier League.

England's top division plays a host to some of the best footballers in the world already but the PL clubs are still spending like there's no tomorrow to acquire new talents. While the real managers would be working on their squads to find that perfect formula to take the league by storm, we, the reel managers, would be chipping away in our own rights, with Fantasy Premier League.

The rush for scoring points intensifies with new teams, managers, and players all finding their way to the Premier League. There's one thing that remains constant though - the budget of £100 million with which you need to complete your squad. Hence, the need to spend smartly is imperative.

Most of us look up the big clubs to find the perfect players for our teams who would help us bag those elusive points. But bigger club equals steeper prices. Hence, we look at the most value for money options from each of the top six Premier League club.

#6 Arsenal - Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£7.0m)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Much was expected of the Armenian when he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 following his career-best season with Borussia Dortmund where he tallied 23 goals and 32 assists. In the two years since, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has flattered to deceive.

However, Mkhitaryan has still shown the occasional brilliance in patches. At the beginning of the last term, the former Red Devil racked up 5 assists in the first 3 games itself. A Pogba injury and few poor games later, he was out of the first-team picture.

Even after joining the Gunners in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move the other way (and showcase his piano skills), the new Arsenal No. 7 showed glimpses of the form which was the reason behind Jose Mourinho going after him in the first place.

His hat-trick of assists in the 5-1 annihilation of the Toffees gave the Arsenal faithful hope. He ended the season with 3 goals and 9 assists to his name which is not bad for a player who spent a huge chunk of last season on the bench.

With a new manager calling the shots, Mkhitaryan would be hoping to rekindle the same partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which saw him set records at the Signal Iduna Park in the 2015-16 season.

