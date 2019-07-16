Fantasy Premier League: 3 defenders to pick from the promoted sides | FPL Scout

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7 // 16 Jul 2019, 01:02 IST

Mings was a standout player for Villa last season

When it comes to selecting defenders in Fantasy Premier League, managers need to think outside the box and consider a variety of factors.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Matt Doherty produced excellent returns consistently last season and managers will look to draft in players who'd give them the best of both worlds - in attack and in defence.

With the value of premium defenders soaring after last season, managers will be on the lookout for budget options to complete their squads and apart from the usual suspects, the players from the newly-promoted sides come into the picture here.

Norwich City and Sheffield United achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League and Aston Villa made it after winning the playoffs.

Two or three slots are expected to be filled by premier options and the budget defenders from the aforementioned sides could present themselves as valuable options for the remaining slots.

That said, we've picked out three defenders who could potentially go on to play major roles in the upcoming FPL season.

#1 Max Aarons - £4.5 million

Norwich City v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship

The 19-year-old burst on to the scene at Carrow Road last season and was a central figure as Norwich City topped the Championship table and achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The England U-19 international registered 3 goals and 6 assists in all competitions last season and at a modest price of £4.5 million, he represents a low-risk option from the newly promoted sides.

Aarons is known for his bombing runs down the right flank and the youngster has developed a knack of getting into good positions in the final third.

If Norwich were to harness his full potential, there's every chance Aarons could emerge as one of the breakthrough stars of the Premier League season.

#2 Tyrone Mings - £4.5 million

Tyrone Mings was instrumental as Aston Villa won promotion

Tyrone Mings came with a big reputation after being signed by Eddie Howe at Bournemouth but he made headlines for all the wrong reasons in his debut season at the club.

Mings suffered an unfortunate knee injury, which ruled him out for 12 months and shortly after his return, the Englishman was involved in an on-field altercation with Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mings allegedly stamped the Swedish striker and faced a retrospective ban by the FA for violent conduct.

He was subsequently loaned out to Aston Villa in the Championship which proved to be the turning point in his career. The towering centre-half finally found his feet at Villa Park and despite spending only 6 months at the club, he went on to become a central figure as the Villians achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa made the loan deal permanent for an initial £20 million fee, which is a clear indication of Mings' quality.

At a meagre £4.5 million, Mings is among the biggest bargains available and his aerial ability could come in handy on both ends of the pitch.

#3 Enda Stevens - £4.5 million

Enda Stevens was arguably the best defender in the Championship last season

Enda Stevens was one of the first names on the team sheet for Chris Wilder last season as Sheffield United gained promotion to the Premier League.

The Irishman was virtually ever-present for the Blades, making a staggering 46 appearances in all competitions as Sheffield flexed their promotion credentials.

The 29-year-old left-back chipped in with 4 goals and 7 assists last season and his consistency throughout the season earned him widespread praise.

Stevens' selection is the most obvious way into the Sheffield United defence and with Chris Wilder opting to use his preferred 3-4-1-2 formation, the Irishman's industry and ability to tirelessly bomb up and down the pitch could facilitate returns on both ends of the pitch.

The likes of James Chester, Ben Godfrey and Ahmed Elmohamady are other useful options from the newly-promoted sides who could go on to make a big impact this season.

We've made our choices, which one of these players make your FPL side?

Let us know in the comments below!