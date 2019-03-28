Fantasy Premier League: 3 must-have players for Double Gameweek 32

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 64 // 28 Mar 2019, 10:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The Premier League returns from the international break on Saturday and all Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief. One week away from the League seemed an eternity and now that it is coming back, we can go back to do what we most enjoy and cherish doing- creating fantasy teams.

Gameweek 32 presents a double whammy for most fantasy managers because as many as ten teams have a double game week. Double game weeks usually mean more fun, more anticipation, and more points.

So, without any further ado, we decided to help you out by picking three players that you must have for this double gameweek.

#1 Raheem Sterling (MCI), 11.6m

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is a no-brainer and starts first on the list. The England winger has been in brilliant form having scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists in the Premier League so far. He has also accumulated a total of 198 points including 23 bonus points this season.

The Citizens play Fulham away and Cardiff City at home in this double gameweek and as Sterling is one of the key members of Pep Guardiola's side, he can be expected to play both games. He comes up against relatively unfancied opposition and at a price of £11.6m, he can find a place in your team.

However, be aware that 18.1 percent of FPL players have already picked him in their side which makes him no differential.

#2 Harry Kane (TOT), 12.5m

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are among the other ten sides who have got a double gameweek and their striker Harry Kane is one player whom you would not want to miss out upon. He costs £12.5m so he is not exactly cheap but his returns of 156 points this season even while he was injured in most of it screams for his inclusion in your side.

Advertisement

Tottenham go to Anfield in a difficult first game against Liverpool but their second game, which is against Crystal Palace at their new stadium is the one that all Kane owners will be looking forward to. It is a perfect opportunity for the England captain to lodge a few points and make his 15.2 percent owners happy.

#3 Gerard Deulofeu (WAT), 5.6m

Gerard Deulofeu

Watford's Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, who has been mainly playing in deep roles this season, could be a good buy for the double gameweek. His team go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in their first fixture but come back home to take on relegation-strugglers Fulham. Deulofeu can be expected to hit the jackpot in both games.

Priced at just 5.6m, Deulofeu could be the answer to all your midfield troubles in this gameweek. He has an impressive haul of 103 points this season and can be tipped to make it big this gameweek. Deulofeu has only 5.6 percent owners so he could also be an ideal differential.

Advertisement