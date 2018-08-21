Fantasy Premier League: 3 must have players for Gameweek 3 and onwards

Dan R

Benjamin Mendy in action against Huddersfield

Two amazing Gameweeks have passed by and boy what a beginning we have had to get the season-long journey started. Right from the Richarlison brace till the Aguero hattrick, there have a been a bundle of Fantasy points on offer.

I have passionately been a Fantasy Premier League Manager for the last 8 years and it been an absolute privilege to be a part of this amazing game. Speaking of which, I found it suitable to give some valuable advice on how to shape up your Fantasy team for the upcoming Gameweeks, the right way.

Well, it is time to cut the noise and get to the chase. Let's take a look at which players will have an impact on your squad for GW3 and ahead.

#1 Benjamin Mendy

Here's a player who has put an injury-laden 2017/18 campaign behind him and has stepped up to bring in a whole new dimension to the Manchester City side this season. He is a perfect left-back who likes to own the opponents' right flank.

Those impeccable crosses from the left have been a feature of Manchester City's victory in the first two Gameweeks. He is certain to get a lot of fantasy points with his ability to provide assists, if not goals.

#2 Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso scored the winner against Arsenal

Looks like its going to be a belter of a season for the left-backs. Make way for Marcos Alonso Mendoza, another Fantasy team essential.

With 6 and 7 goals in the previous two seasons, respectively, for the Blues, he offers a lot of potential for more. His current form makes us believe that he's not going to stop for anything less than a goal every game. Get him in your squad, as soon as possible.

#3 Sergio Aguero

Yes, presenting before you yet again for another season, Sergio Kun Aguero. By far, the best strikers in the Premier League right now. It was hattrick no. 9 to his name at the Etihad Stadium in GW2. He stands second only to the great Alan Shearer(11) in the list of most hattricks in the Premier League.

He scored a whopping 20 points for that week which cannot be overseen for a player like Aguero. When you have suppliers like David Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, there's only going to be minimal chances of goalless games for the Cityzen.

No matter what you're up to in your Fantasy game, it would certainly be a good idea to make immediate space for this stellar star cast which will steady your ship amidst all the storms along the way. You can thank me later. Cheers and Good luck!