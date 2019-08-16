Fantasy Premier League: 3 players you must buy before Gameweek 2

Adrian celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup trophy aloft after Liverpool's penalty shootout win over Chelsea

The Premier League returned last weekend, making us see exactly what we had missed over the past few months. While doing so, it has also got Fantasy Premier League fans addicted to the ultra dose of excitement, fun and frolic.

Raheem Sterling enthralled us all with his hat-trick against West Ham, as did compatriot Harry Kane who netted two late strikes to help Tottenham to a comeback win over newly-promoted Aston Villa. In addition, there were many more star performers over the weekend's fixtures.

As gameweek two approaches, here are three players who you should buy in order to strengthen your respective fantasy teams. Remember though, the deadline is one hour before Saturday's first game, between Arsenal and Burnley at 12:30pm (UK time).

#3 Adrian San Miguel (Liverpool)

Adrian during his pre-match warm-up ahead of their victory over Chelsea

Liverpool completed a shrewd acquisition to secure the services of Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, after being released from his contract by league rivals West Ham. The experienced 'keeper represented a positive purchase and reliable back-up option after Simon Mignolet's departure, though few people expected him to play a Premier League role going forward given the presence of Alisson Becker as the Reds' undisputed first-choice.

However, the Brazilian sustained a freak calf injury during their 4-1 win over Norwich last Friday and Jurgen Klopp has since confirmed he'll be sidelined for the next couple of weeks at least.

Selecting Adrian may appear a controversial choice as rival Lukasz Fabianski, whose impressive form pushed him out of contention in east London, has plenty of favourable fixtures in the coming weeks. However, the Reds face only Arsenal and Chelsea in their next six games - both represent unknown quantities despite promising signs from both. With that in mind, there's no reason why you shouldn't back Adrian to keep clean sheets.

Supported by the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in defence, Adrian (£4.5m) represents an excellent bargain to free up funds elsewhere.

