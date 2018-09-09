Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League: 5 key areas and players to avoid in September

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
861   //    09 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Second Round
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Second Round

The international break has given the FPL managers a chance to take a breather and assess their options going forward. Some might be keen to use a wildcard in this time to bring in some important players that they might have missed. While others may be happy with their overall squad having predicted correctly the performing players in the first month of the season.

It is imperative to look at the upcoming fixtures list when deciding upon one's transfer strategy in the FPL. A good run of matches can overturn a team's fortunes who have recently been in a bad run of form and also mellow down the returns of teams that have been performing well.

There are some areas that pop up as clear Fantasy no-nos for the coming month. We discuss 5 of the most key and probable ones in this list.

Here are the 5 areas to avoid in September

#5 West Ham's defense


West Ham sit at the bottom of the table, after having a torrid start to the season losing 4 in 4. This has been disappointing for a lot of FPL players, as the Hammers were one of the teams to watch going into the season due to their exciting transfer dealings as well as the arrival of Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham have been rueful at the back so far having already conceded 10 goals and keeping no clean sheets. The only player to have got a decent return of points is Marko Arnautovic (17), but he too has looked far from his best. The defence has looked unsettled and big hitters such as Liverpool and Arsenal have punished them dearly for their mistakes.

Things do not look any better going into the next few games either as they play Everton away, before hosting Chelsea and Man United at home. It is hard to see the club get too many points from these games and even harder is them keeping any clean sheets.

Stay away from West Ham's defense for the time being, including Lukas Fabianski who is currently one of the most popular goalkeepers in the FPL.

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
West Ham need to look at the players, because they have a...
