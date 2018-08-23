Fantasy Premier League: 5 must have players for Gameweek 3

Aguero's hattrick was the talking point of the second gameweek

2 Gameweeks have progressed in the Premier League, and as teams and players battle for dominance in the pitches, fans battle it off the arena in the world of the Fantasy Premier League, a game as addicting as they come.

While some of you have already firmly started to believe that this is finally going to be your year, where you one-up everyone else in your friend's league, some of you have also begun cursing your fortunes for never letting you have anything good in life.

Remember, this is a marathon and not a sprint. Whatever margins you are down by after 2 weeks, you can make up more than for in the next 36 weeks. As Bob Dylan so eloquently put it, "The loser now, will be later to win."

That being said, here are 5 players who you can't go without on Gameweek 3, on the long road to redemption:

#5 Benjamin Mendy

A case of crosses, assists and points

He might have missed out on almost the entire last season, but Benjamin Mendy is back again and has lived up to the promise he came with - points and assists.

4 assists so far in the 180 minutes he has featured in, the Frenchman has made the left wing his very own. The lack of game time from the WC has also meant that he is far fresher and fitter than everyone in the squad, and is therefore allowed the freedom to get into positions most defenders aren't.

The problem with Mendy is that he is a part of Manchester City, and most of you already have 3 players from the team. Here is the case for Mendy: He isn't as prone to rotation as the rest of the team in midfield, and is as likely to get the same points as them over the season, plus defensive bonuses. I mean, why is this even a question?

Opponent next week: Wolves

