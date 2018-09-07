Fantasy Premier League: 5 sleepers to keep an eye out for

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.32K // 07 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Moura was an under the radar player who surprised everyone

Sleepers in the FPL are players with very low ownership who have the potential to give a great points return in the near future. These 'under the radar' player haven't been performing at the top of their game or been few registering on the points board in spite of their good performances. Some might be overlooked after serving suspensions or coming back from injuries.

The first month of the EPL has given us a few clear favourites, players such as Mane, Aguero, Alonso, whose ownership is pretty high and are expected to continue giving points for some time to come.

Also Read: 7 of the best attack-minded defenders this FPL season

While this always leaves room for certain sleeper players who if identified correctly can be valuable in staying ahead of the FPL pack. Players such as Lucas Moura, Holebas, Wilson have been such options which have sprung surprises and grown into massive ownerships. Who could be next?

Here are our 5 picks for the best sleepers in the FPL currently

#5 Alexis Sanchez (£10.2) - Manchester United

Can Alexis hit the heights that he did at Arsenal?

Both Manchester United's fledgling form and Sanchez's lack of playing time have contributed to his fall in price by a huge margin. But the fact remains that Sanchez is currently the top scorer out of every player whose price has fallen by £0.2 or greater. He remains a great potentially great Fantasy option.

This is primarily due to the fact that the Chilean has got an assist in each of the two games he has started for United. He otherwise missed the game against Brighton and played only 30 minutes in the next one due to injury.

Sanchez is a proven fantasy big hitter. His best time at Arsenal saw him break the 200 points mark twice and when played as a striker he scored 24 goals in the league. He is yet to bring that form to his new club but if he does manage to get those steady returns again, Sanchez will be a valuable Fantasy asset unlike other. Currently owned by only 2.5%, Sanchez can very well make use of the decent fixture list for United and deliver some good points in the weeks to come.

1 / 5 NEXT