Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League- 7 best budget options after Gameweek 1

Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.15K   //    13 Aug 2018, 12:11 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Mane leads the points department but doesn't come cheap

The Premier League is back in action and with it, the excitement of the Fantasy Premier League. The opening gameweek lived up to all the expectations and was filled with goals and points for the Fantasy managers. As with every year, there were a number of potential high scoring options that many players wish they'd have picked up for their team.

Price manipulation is a tough task for Fantasy managers and picking up certain high scoring budget options is key to accommodating the other high hitters who come at a premium. The opening set of matches have positively thrown up many of these options, particularly in the defensive and midfield department.

For reference, we keep the selection below the price of £4.5 for the goalkeepers and defenders. £6 for midfielders and strikers.

Here are our picks for the best budget options from GW 1

#7 Alex McCarthy (£4.5) - Southampton Gk

Southampton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
McCarthy heroics in goal kept Burnley out.

The highest scoring goalkeeper in the opening set of fixtures shrugged off competition from similarly priced Forster and Angus Gunn to keep his starting place in goal for the Saints. He was then instrumental in keeping Burnley from scoring making a string of great saves (6 in total), earning maximum bonus points.

His performance has perhaps cemented his place further in goal and a set of favourable fixtures means that McCarthy will be a popular choice for Fantasy managers wanting a budget goalkeeper in their side. Even if he may not give a clean sheet weak in week out, MacCarthy promises a lot of saves and bonus points along with them.

Expect his 1% ownership at the time of writing to drastically grow.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Crystal Palace Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Sadio Mane Fantasy Premier League Football Top 5/Top 10
Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 budget defenders 
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who need to leave their teams...
RELATED STORY
15 Budget options for the 2017-18 Fantasy premier league...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: The 7 best budget strikers
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to place second bid for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Ruben Loftus-Cheek needs to leave Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Premier League players outside the top six
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 great value midfielders...
RELATED STORY
5 most loyal footballers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
English Premier League 2018: Gameweek 1 roundup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us