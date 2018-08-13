Fantasy Premier League- 7 best budget options after Gameweek 1

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.15K // 13 Aug 2018, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mane leads the points department but doesn't come cheap

The Premier League is back in action and with it, the excitement of the Fantasy Premier League. The opening gameweek lived up to all the expectations and was filled with goals and points for the Fantasy managers. As with every year, there were a number of potential high scoring options that many players wish they'd have picked up for their team.

Price manipulation is a tough task for Fantasy managers and picking up certain high scoring budget options is key to accommodating the other high hitters who come at a premium. The opening set of matches have positively thrown up many of these options, particularly in the defensive and midfield department.

For reference, we keep the selection below the price of £4.5 for the goalkeepers and defenders. £6 for midfielders and strikers.

Here are our picks for the best budget options from GW 1

#7 Alex McCarthy (£4.5) - Southampton Gk

McCarthy heroics in goal kept Burnley out.

The highest scoring goalkeeper in the opening set of fixtures shrugged off competition from similarly priced Forster and Angus Gunn to keep his starting place in goal for the Saints. He was then instrumental in keeping Burnley from scoring making a string of great saves (6 in total), earning maximum bonus points.

His performance has perhaps cemented his place further in goal and a set of favourable fixtures means that McCarthy will be a popular choice for Fantasy managers wanting a budget goalkeeper in their side. Even if he may not give a clean sheet weak in week out, MacCarthy promises a lot of saves and bonus points along with them.

Expect his 1% ownership at the time of writing to drastically grow.

1 / 7 NEXT