Fantasy Premier League: 8 Must-Have Defenders for your FPL Team

Raj Kiran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    05 Aug 2018, 11:17 IST

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Kyle Walker

The Premier League is now just days away and we cannot contain our excitement anymore as it also signals the return of our beloved Fantasy Premier League.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup was great but nothing beats the excitement of setting your FPL lineup and then anxiously following all the matches on the weekend as players from your fantasy squad take on their respective opposition.

The first and foremost task in your FPL journey for the season is squad selection from a talented group of 500 players. With high-profile names like Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and many more to select from fantasy managers are in a fix on how to manage their squad offensively and defensively.

But, we are all aware of the famous quote "Offense wins you games but defence wins you championships" and the same goes for our fantasy teams where a clean sheet can make or break our weekend.

Well here are some of the must-have defensive options for your FPL team this season:

PS: Fixture Difficulty Ranking or FDR is a method of rating fixtures on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the easiest and 5 being the hardest.

#8 Kyle Walker (Manchester City, £6.5)

Walker was a phenomenon last season as he dominated at the right back position for the premier league champions Manchester City.

He was a marauding presence on both sides of the pitch as he registered 6 assists and 15 clean sheets in City's run to the championship.

City are having an easy start in their title defence as they play usual mid-table dwellers and relegation fighters Huddersfield, Wolves, Fulham, Cardiff & Brighton in 5 of their first 8 games, who record a paltry score of 2 on the Fixture Difficulty Rating.

#7 Jannik Vestergaard(Southampton, £5.0)

Southampton v Borussia Monchengladbach - Pre-Season Friendly
Jannik Vestergaard(in red)

One of Southampton's summer acquisition is 6 ft 5in danish defender Jannik Vestergaard who they acquired from Borrusia Monchengladbach for a transfer fee of £18 million.

Vestergaard was a stud in Bundesliga, he had the most number of blocks by any player in the league last season(39), third highest number of passes by a center back(1913), joint 3rd in goals scored by a defender(3) and top 10 in aerial duels won(103).

He will be an imposing figure in both halves of the pitch and with his passing and defensive abilities Vestergaard has a good chance of collecting bonus points too.

1 / 7 NEXT
