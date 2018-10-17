Fantasy Premier League: Five best picks for Gameweek 9

As Gameweek 9 is just three days away, FPL managers have started scouting their best transfer for the week. For an FPL manager, this international break gives them a chance to relook their strategy going forward. Also, it gives them a chance to find a good cheap option for their squads.

There are some drawbacks as well for the international break. Many players got injured during these international matches. For an FPL manager, it is very important to be aware of such news. Because one single mistake can give a big drop to their overall rank.

As Gameweek 9 is fast approaching, let us discuss the five best picks for this week:

#5 Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9) - Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Serbian striker is in a very good form this season. He has already scored 5 goals in 8 gameweeks this season. As Fulham's next match is against Cardiff, FPL managers can expect a goal-fest from the striker.

During the international break also, Aleksandar Mitrovic played for Serbia against Montenegro and scored two goals. As Cardiff is vulnerable defensively, Mitrovic's form can provide a good boost to the rank for his FPL managers.

After the match against Cardiff, Fulham will host Bournemouth and then will play against Huddersfield in an away game. Both Bournemouth and Huddersfield are known to concede goals. So, if you are looking for a move based on next 3-5 game week's fixtures, Aleksandar Mitrovic could be one of your best options.

#4 Sadio Mane (£9.9) - Liverpool

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese footballer, who plays as a winger for Liverpool and Senegal national team. He has already scored four goals this season. He has started the season with a bang of two goals in the very first gameweek against West Ham.

For past few gameweeks, he is looking somewhat out of form. But as Liverpool's upcoming fixtures are quite promising, FPL managers can expect another good round of goals from him. Liverpool's next two fixtures are against Huddersfield and Cardiff City respectively. Also, Liverpool's run of fixtures are pretty good all the way till Gameweek 16.

The only concern about him is the latest hand injury that he suffered during the international break. As per the latest report, he could be fit to play against Huddersfield, but nothing is certain as of now. So if you're looking to get him in your squad, we might get an answer in Klopp's pre-match press conference.

