Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 Review: Mohamed Salah Saves the Blushes

Mohamed Salah had 8 points in Gameweek 3

You've lined up your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squad, all ready with well-tailored signings based on individual player skill, their fixture for the week and some calculated risks with budget players who you expect to perform.

You've got Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane, Cesar Azpilicueta, Benjamin Mendy, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Richarlison all ready to try and get you to the top of your mini league. Sounds pretty decent, right?

Not if you went through the travesty that was Gameweek 3, looking around your team trying to figure out where has the star power has failed. All these stalwarts together amassed a total of 11 measly points.

The reasons range from a string of off-colour performances from the biggest stars and bigger teams to absolute mind-boggling events like Richarlison's decision to use his head in the most inappropriate way imaginable on a football pitch.

Salah and Liverpool come to the rescue

Being a United fan, I had to face a situation which should be credited solely to my involvement with FPL - wanting Liverpool to do well off the back of feeling disappointed about Manchester City's result.

Liverpool did not disappoint - they did win but not at their flowing best. But they did enough to earn a 1-0 win over a dogged Brighton team, scoring the vital clean sheet points for all owners of Robertson, Allison, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold.

The perpetual goal scoring trio worked well enough with Salah scoring and Firmino grabbing the assist. Salah was the only star captain to do anything of note this Gameweek.

Eden Hazard's return

Eden Hazard scored from the spot against Newcastle

Post a solid showing in the World Cup, a summer ridden with Real Madrid rumours, and a couple of appearances off the bench owing to fitness issues, Chelsea's Eden Hazard finally did what he is best known for - starting and scoring for Chelsea in vital away win at Newcastle to maintain their 100% start to the season.

His return along with Sarri's new style of play and this solid start to the campaign can force many managers to shift focus and look at the Blues as a viable investment opportunity with the free-scoring Hazard, Marcos Alonso, and David Luiz returning to the starting XI, apart from the ever-reliable Azpilicueta.

What is happening at Watford?

Watford have had a perfect start to the season

3 matches, 3 wins, and the Hornets are absolutely buzzing (pun intended). The new formation has seemed to reinvigorate the once-strugglers of the league. Javi Gracia has made last season's 14th place team work together, play faster, and score more efficiently than any of his recent predecessors have.

What this means for us is a whole host of budget options which can help us save up for the bigger buys without having to compromise on points gained.

Ones to look out for

Roberto Perreyra (6.1, Watford): Resurgent team, good form and the recent suspension of Richarlison make him a viable option.

Marcos Alonso (6.6, Chelsea): The flying full-back shows no sign of stopping and Sarri's system seems to be complementing him to the fullest. The best premium defender around.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (7.1, Arsenal): Post the dodgy start against City and Chelsea, the win against West Ham seems like a new start for Arsenal and anything positive has been coming through the Armenian. The absence of Mesut Ozil might make him the premium Arsenal midfielder to have at a budget price.