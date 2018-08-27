Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: Which Chelsea players should you consider for your squad? 

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Feature
750   //    27 Aug 2018, 15:47 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Finding the perfect Fantasy Premier League squad can be a mammoth task. Even when you think you have the perfect squad something goes wrong and you end up having a bad week.

In game week 3, Richarlison got a red card and cost all the Fantasy Premier League players who had him in their team. Aguero was a popular captain against the Wolves but created nothing for the team. Mane too was quiet.

I personally had bought Deeney last week as I believed he is going to score. He ended up providing only two points whereas Pereya carried on his good form.

FPL is unpredictable and therefore finding players in consistent form can be a task. Regardless, this article looks at the players at Chelsea who you should consider for your Fantasy Premier League team.

Defense

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Marcos Alonso is a must have when it comes to defense. The left-back seems to be playing much like last season when he was a left wing back. He has one clean sheet along with four assists and a goal. In three games he has accumulated 35 points.

Every fantasy player should at least consider buying Alonso as he is a points machine.

Apart from Alonso, you are left with the choices of Azplicueta, Rudiger, and Luiz. Azpilicueta has one assist to his name but is quite costly for his points total.

Luiz is priced at £5.5 million which is comparatively lower than the others but he has been sloppy and would not make it to my fantasy team.

Midfield

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Eden Hazard

The Chelsea midfield is where it gets really interesting. I personally believe Eden Hazard is a must have. In three games he has two assists and a goal. What is even more fascinating is that he started only one of those games.

Hazard was very successful under defensive managers like Conte and Mourinho. Under an attack-minded manager like Sarri, Hazard is going to see more of the ball and hence have better opportunities of impacting a game. In only 134 minutes of premier league football, he has accumulated 16 points.

Pedro is a cheaper option (£6.6m) and could actually be a really good buy as he is expected to keep Willian on the bench. He is used to playing one-touch football with his experience for Barcelona and hence can be really good for Chelsea this season.

Jorginho, Kante, and Kovacic play further behind the wingers. While I would not buy any of them immediately but I will have a close eye on all of them. Kante is flourishing in his role forward and can turn out to be a great budget buy.

Kovacic plays alongside Kante and could also turn out to be a good buy. Jorginho plays further behind and controls the tempo of the game. They all have potential to be good Fantasy Premier League buys but I would rather look at players from other teams such as Walcott, Pereyra, Mkhitaryan or Fraser.

Forward Line

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Morata and Giroud are the choices you have from the Chelsea front line. Giroud does not start games so would be out of contention for me.

Morata scored against Arsenal but has been largely unimpressive so far. He is priced at £9 million which is decent but with players like Firmino available for only £0.5m more, I would not be too keen on having Morata in my Fantasy Premier League team.






Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Alvaro Morata Fantasy Football Fantasy Premier League
Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
3 players you should keep a close eye on - Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 Defenders you should...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Possible replacements for...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 must have players for Gameweek...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 must have players for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 Review: Mohamed Salah...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
4 players to watch out for after Fantasy Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 teams which slumped after winning the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us