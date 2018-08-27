Fantasy Premier League: Which Chelsea players should you consider for your squad?

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 750 // 27 Aug 2018, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Finding the perfect Fantasy Premier League squad can be a mammoth task. Even when you think you have the perfect squad something goes wrong and you end up having a bad week.

In game week 3, Richarlison got a red card and cost all the Fantasy Premier League players who had him in their team. Aguero was a popular captain against the Wolves but created nothing for the team. Mane too was quiet.

I personally had bought Deeney last week as I believed he is going to score. He ended up providing only two points whereas Pereya carried on his good form.

FPL is unpredictable and therefore finding players in consistent form can be a task. Regardless, this article looks at the players at Chelsea who you should consider for your Fantasy Premier League team.

Defense

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Marcos Alonso is a must have when it comes to defense. The left-back seems to be playing much like last season when he was a left wing back. He has one clean sheet along with four assists and a goal. In three games he has accumulated 35 points.

Every fantasy player should at least consider buying Alonso as he is a points machine.

Apart from Alonso, you are left with the choices of Azplicueta, Rudiger, and Luiz. Azpilicueta has one assist to his name but is quite costly for his points total.

Luiz is priced at £5.5 million which is comparatively lower than the others but he has been sloppy and would not make it to my fantasy team.

Midfield

Eden Hazard

The Chelsea midfield is where it gets really interesting. I personally believe Eden Hazard is a must have. In three games he has two assists and a goal. What is even more fascinating is that he started only one of those games.

Hazard was very successful under defensive managers like Conte and Mourinho. Under an attack-minded manager like Sarri, Hazard is going to see more of the ball and hence have better opportunities of impacting a game. In only 134 minutes of premier league football, he has accumulated 16 points.

Pedro is a cheaper option (£6.6m) and could actually be a really good buy as he is expected to keep Willian on the bench. He is used to playing one-touch football with his experience for Barcelona and hence can be really good for Chelsea this season.

Jorginho, Kante, and Kovacic play further behind the wingers. While I would not buy any of them immediately but I will have a close eye on all of them. Kante is flourishing in his role forward and can turn out to be a great budget buy.

Kovacic plays alongside Kante and could also turn out to be a good buy. Jorginho plays further behind and controls the tempo of the game. They all have potential to be good Fantasy Premier League buys but I would rather look at players from other teams such as Walcott, Pereyra, Mkhitaryan or Fraser.

Forward Line

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Morata and Giroud are the choices you have from the Chelsea front line. Giroud does not start games so would be out of contention for me.

Morata scored against Arsenal but has been largely unimpressive so far. He is priced at £9 million which is decent but with players like Firmino available for only £0.5m more, I would not be too keen on having Morata in my Fantasy Premier League team.