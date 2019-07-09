Best XI players in FPL last season: Fantasy Premier League | FPL Scout

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson registered a staggering 23 assists between them

The 2018/19 season of the Premier League was a roller-coaster ride as the competition in England's top-tier was as good as it's ever been. Liverpool and Manchester City were up for it right from the get-go, with the Cityzens sealing their second consecutive title by one point on the final match-day of the season.

Liverpool, Spurs, and Chelsea completed the top-four and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United had disappointing domestic seasons, once again finishing outside the Champions League spots.

As far as Fantasy Premier League is concerned, the season was exciting, to say the least. Three of the main chips, namely wildcard, triple captain and bench boost were retained and the all-out attack option was replaced by a new chip called a free hit.

Free Hit in many ways is like applying your wildcard for a specific game week, meaning you are allowed unlimited transfers for any game-week of your choice and the original team is restored following the completion of that week.

Manchester City and Liverpool were the standout teams in the 2018/19 season and the FPL leader-board was largely dominated by players from these two sides.

On that note, let's look at the highest scoring XI from the 2018/19 season.

#1 Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker enjoyed a sensational debut season with the Reds

Alisson Becker takes his place between the sticks. In an astonishing debut season for the Reds after joining for a world record fee at the time, the Brazilian wasted no time in making an impact at the club, racking up a staggering 21 clean sheets and registering 176 points.

The Brazilian won the Copa America for his country and is expected to make a massive impact for Liverpool again this season.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Scouser holds the assists record for defenders in the Premier League era

The young Scouser was in scintillating form for the Reds, picking up 185 FPL points and breaking the Premier League record for the most assists by a defender in a single season, registering a staggering 12 assists in the league.

The 21-year-old also joined teammates Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane in the PFA Team of the Tournament.

#3 Andy Robertson

Robertson is widely regarded as the best left-back in world football

Andy Robertson was not only the best left-back in the country, but his performances have also ensured that he's among the very best in the business.

The Scotsman enjoyed a highly successful season on the left flank, racking up a season-high tally of 213 FPL points and also went on to register 11 assists, one shy of teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

#4 Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman was crowned PFA POTY for his flawless performances

Virgil van Dijk had been absolutely dominant right throughout the season and has transformed Liverpool's defense into one of the meanest back-lines in world football.

The Dutchman's performances saw him being crowned the PFA Player of the Year and in doing so, he became the first defender since John Terry in 2005 to win the accolade. Van Dijk featured in every Premier League game for Liverpool, registering 208 points.

#5 Raheem Sterling

Sterling narrowly missed out on the PFA POTY award

Raheem Sterling was one of the players of the season as Pep Guardiola's men enjoyed another outstanding season in the English top flight.

The Englishman tallied 234 points and was named in the PFA Team of the Season as Manchester City sealed a historic domestic treble.

#6 Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger was the PL top-scorer once again

Mohamed Salah topped the FPL charts for the second season running and is an automatic selection on the list, tallying 259 points.

The Egyptian superstar followed up his historic 32 goal season by scoring 22 this time around, sharing the golden boot with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

#7 Sadio Mane

Mane scored most non-penalty goals in the PL last season

Mohamed Salah is joined on the list by wing-partner Sadio Mane, who scored an impressive 231 points and had had the unique record of scoring the most non-penalty goals in the Premier League last season.

The Senegalese winger enjoyed his most prolific season yet in the Premier League and spearheaded Liverpool's attack since the turn of the year, as the Reds fell short by a point to Manchester City.

#8 Ryan Fraser

Fraser registered a staggering 14 PL assists last season

Ryan Fraser was one of the breakthrough stars of the 2018/19 season, scoring 7 goals and registering 14 assists for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side.

He was the surprise package of the FPL season and started the season as a differential budget option and finished the season with an impressive 181 points.

#9 Gylfi Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson was Everton's standout midfielder last season

Eden Hazard was the only player in the Premier League to register double figures in goals and assists last season and despite his heroics, he's been excluded from his list as his move to Real Madrid means he will be unavailable for the forthcoming season of FPL.

Owing to Hazard's omission, Sigurdsson makes they list having been Everton's standout performer in the center of the park and the Icelandic international amassed 182 points last season.

#10 Sergio Aguero

Aguero spearheaded Manchester City to the PL title

The Argentinian attacker has been exhibiting staggering levels of consistency in his time in England and enjoyed another successful season as he spearheaded Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Aguero was the top point scoring forward in the game, registering 205 points.

#11 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang scored 22 league goals last season

Whilst Aguero lead Manchester City's title charge, Aubameyang scored 22 league goals as he shared the golden-boot with the Liverpool duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Gabonese front-man scored goals freely, tallying 205 FPL points and despite his heroics, Arsenal missed out on a place in the top-four.

The team (3-5-2): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ryan Fraser; Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.