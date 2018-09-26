Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: The 7 best options for Gameweek 7

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
130   //    26 Sep 2018, 00:06 IST

Six eventful weeks have passed in the Premier League and its Fantasy Game counterpart. Reliable points scoring options are beginning to show up. With them, the player ownership has already fluctuated on a significant basis. Mohammad Salah is no longer the most selected player in the game- that spot has been taken by Sergio Aguero.

Also, we have seen a potential game-changing scenario in high scoring defenders, some of whose total points have beaten many of the high profile midfielders and strikers.

There is a round of League cup matches to come in midweek, which might not be too good of an indicator of the weekend to follow since teams generally use there second strings sides in the competition. Hence, we would ignore its impact and look straight into the upcoming Game Week 7.

Here are the potential 7 best options: 

#7 Sergio Aguero: Manchester City

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League
Perhaps the most reliable option in the game right now

Let's get the most obvious option out of the way at the start. Sergio Aguero is currently the highest selected player in the game at 52%, and for good reason. The Argentine has been one of the most consistent players, giving a good nearly every game. Add to it the tremendous 20 points haul that he had against Huddersfield, Aguero currently has a points total of 43 which is the most for any striker in the FPL.

His price has shot up since the start of the season and currently sits at £11.4. He currently has scored 4 goals and has the same number of assists. His bonus points though have been underwhelming, having grabbed only 4 of those as of yet.

City play Brighton at home in the next match and you would expect Aguero to start and possibly get a big return in the game. His fellow striker Jesus hasn't been in the best of form, so you would bank upon Aguero to continue being the team's main man for some time.

A great choice for the captain's armband and perhaps the triple captain punt as well this Game week.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Sergio Aguero
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League: Gameweek 2 Review
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Tips: 3 must have players for...
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Top 5 Players to watch in...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 4
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 top-scoring players from...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us