Fantasy Premier League: The 7 best options for Gameweek 7

Six eventful weeks have passed in the Premier League and its Fantasy Game counterpart. Reliable points scoring options are beginning to show up. With them, the player ownership has already fluctuated on a significant basis. Mohammad Salah is no longer the most selected player in the game- that spot has been taken by Sergio Aguero.

Also, we have seen a potential game-changing scenario in high scoring defenders, some of whose total points have beaten many of the high profile midfielders and strikers.

There is a round of League cup matches to come in midweek, which might not be too good of an indicator of the weekend to follow since teams generally use there second strings sides in the competition. Hence, we would ignore its impact and look straight into the upcoming Game Week 7.

Here are the potential 7 best options:

#7 Sergio Aguero: Manchester City

Perhaps the most reliable option in the game right now

Let's get the most obvious option out of the way at the start. Sergio Aguero is currently the highest selected player in the game at 52%, and for good reason. The Argentine has been one of the most consistent players, giving a good nearly every game. Add to it the tremendous 20 points haul that he had against Huddersfield, Aguero currently has a points total of 43 which is the most for any striker in the FPL.

His price has shot up since the start of the season and currently sits at £11.4. He currently has scored 4 goals and has the same number of assists. His bonus points though have been underwhelming, having grabbed only 4 of those as of yet.

City play Brighton at home in the next match and you would expect Aguero to start and possibly get a big return in the game. His fellow striker Jesus hasn't been in the best of form, so you would bank upon Aguero to continue being the team's main man for some time.

A great choice for the captain's armband and perhaps the triple captain punt as well this Game week.

