Fantasy Premier League: The transfers you should make, and the formation you should choose for more points 

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Feature
316   //    28 Aug 2018, 20:10 IST

My fantasy premier league team

You decided to Captain Aguero, you did not buy Salah, but held on to Mane and Firmino. You had Richarlison in your team, you removed Pereyra, and bought Deeney as you thought that was a wise move.

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 was disappointing to say the least. Marcos Alonso, Lucas Moura, and Eden Hazard saved my points total.

Making the perfect FPL squad is an impossible task. In this article, I discuss the players that could make the difference for your fantasy squad this season.

The formation

Most people go for a 3-4-3 or a 3-5-2. I myself have gone for a 3-4-3. While that is great, I would like to draw your attention to an interesting stat. Last season, the highest ranked defenders in FPL were Marcos Alonso, Robertson, and Jones.

All three of these defenders gave an average of 5 points per game. To compare that, Vardy and Firmino last season gave an average of 4.9 points per game. Added to that, these premium defenders were a lot cheaper than Firmino and Vardy.

Blindly going for a 3-4-3 formation or a 3-5-2 formation without considering the alternatives can be costly. Having 4 premium defenders could be a good alternative. These defenders can remain the entire season, and you will not have to change your defensive line.

You could keep changing the forward line and midfield line depending on form and fixtures. I still like 3-4-3 but you really should consider 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

The budget buys

These players are undervalued in my opinion. They are doing well in the FPL and one should buy them before their value rises. Pereyra from Watford, Walcott from Everton, and Pedro from Chelsea are three players who I believe you should consider buying. Lucas Moura and Mkhitaryan are slightly more expensive, but are also undervalued and should be considered.

In defence, Gomez and Alexander Arnold are great buys as they both cost only £5.0 and have kept 3 clean sheets. Luke Shaw also costs only £5.0 and could be a good choice (provided United keep clean sheets).

Budget strikers have arguably done better than the premium ones this season. Mitrovic from Fulham, Wilson from Bournemouth, Zaha from Crystal Palace, and Deeney from Watford are some of the many options available.

Having one premium striker along with two budget buys seems like a good decision. I am sticking with Firmino for another week, but if he does not perform to my expectations, I will go for Wilson.

The premium defenders

I strongly believe that you need to have 3 premium defenders on your FPL team. These players don't have to be premium in price, but need to be premium in value. The three defenders you should consider for FPL this season are Mendy, Alonso, and Robertson.

They all carry an attacking threat, and play in teams that are bound to keep clean sheets eventually. Holding on to them for the entire season makes sense as then you can focus on your midfield and attack. You could also consider Tripper from Tottenham.

The premium midfielders

Eden Hazard has been fantastic so far. In three games he has two assists and a goal. Out of those three games, he started only one of those games. He is going to see more of the ball under Sarri, and so should be considered for a place in your fantasy squad.

Mane has given a total of 27 points so far, whereas Salah has given 25. Liverpool are title contenders this season, and so holding on to at least one of their wingers is a must. If you cannot afford Salah, you should definitely get Mane.

Eriksen has not been amazing in the first two Gameweeks, and Alli seems like the go-to option from Spurs. As I mentioned earlier, Lucas Moura is a steal, and Pogba has been decent, but Manchester United have not had the best start to the season.

Mahrez, Sterling or Sane have not shown enough to find a place in your FPL team. Ozil too has been poor. One can consider buying Bernardo Silva or David Silva as they are expected to start for City.

The premium forwards

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Kun Aguero

If you are looking for a premium forward, look no further than Sergio Aguero. Harry Kane is a close second who I would go for if I have the money to afford him. Premium forwards really have not started this season well.

Mitrovic has the same points as Aguero, and Wilson has more points than Kane. I would suggest getting Aguero, and then buying two budget forwards. I would also keep a close eye on Morata and Firmino.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Fantasy Guru Fantasy Football Fantasy Premier League
Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
