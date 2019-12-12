Fantasy Premier League: Three budget players to consider for Gameweek 17

John Lundstram

As the Premier League heads into December, 16 Gameweeks have been completed and we're heading into the busy stage of the competition. As for Fantasy Premier League, it means more rotations, lost points and some frustration.

Hence it is essential to have all 15 players in your squad as you never know which of your starters will be rested. But finding 15 first-team players who can score points can be challenging. And that's why budget players become even more crucial at this stage.

The biggest winners have been those who bought Sheffield United's John Lundstram early in the season. Classified as a defender but playing in Sheffield's midfield, Lundstram has managed to generate a lot of points and his price has increased from £4.0M to £5.1M. But he's not the only option. Here's a look at three budget players for the upcoming gameweek.

#3 George Baldock (DEF: £4.7M)

George Baldock

Another Sheffield United player, and another midfielder--playing higher up in a five-man midfield--marked as a defender. For those who don't have Lundstram and want to get on the budget train, Baldock is the man for you. Managers who already have Lundstram but are willing to double up on Sheffield defence, again Baldock is the choice.

Baldock has earned a massive 71 points this season. He has second-highest points for Sheffield United, behind Lundstram with 78 points. Baldock has scored two goals and has three assists, and has also been a part of five clean-sheets. He has even racked up six bonus points so far.

With only 4.8% ownership, Baldock is an FPL gem. Sheffield United face Aston Villa in Gameweek 17 and then go on to face Brighton and Watford. Three relatively easy fixtures that make Baldock a great pick now.

