Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 Chelsea players you should pick this year

These 5 Chelsea players are the ones you should be putting your money on

by Aakanksh Sanketh Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 17:52 IST

The defending English Premier League champions dominated the competition last season and will hope to pick up from where they left off. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit have begun this season rather precariously, losing their opening game of the season to Burnley, and narrowly scraping through their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 win.

With crucial players like Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko yet to attain full fitness, it seems like just a matter of time before the Blues are restored to their full strength, and will look to roll over opponents much like last season.

If Chelsea rediscover their dominance, there is little anybody can do to stop them. Here are 5 Chelsea players we expect will do well this season and ought to have a spot on your Fantasy Premier League teams.

#5 Marcos Alonso - £7.0

Marcos Alonso, in his time at Chelsea, has fully validated manager Antonio Conte's tactic of playing just 3 at the back. The Spaniard has adopted the role of left-wing back so effortlessly, that it almost seems like it was made for him.

Alonso tormented defenses last season as he mercilessly ran towards and then past them. The 26-year old was a crucial cog in Antonio's Conte's wheel that rolled endlessly over opposing teams.

The former Fiorentina man arrived at Chelsea just a season ago but has effortlessly fit right in. Alonso scored 6 important goals last season and assisted 3 more.

In the Fantasy Premier League, Alonso was one of the most popular players last season, gathering an astonishing total of 177 points, and has subsequently been valued at £7.0.

If the start to the current season is anything to go by, Alonso seems to have retained his fine form as he netted both goals in Chelsea's victory over Tottenham. Barring concerns over his exorbitant price, Alonso is a great fantasy pick as he's bound to bring in bucketloads of points.

Note: In case you do lack the wherewithal required to procure the wing-back, Gary Cahill would be a wise alternative, as the Englishman too performs regularly and is also a cheaper option, at £6.5