Fantasy Premier League: 5 Tips and tricks to score more points

Fantasy Premier League for this season is well and truly underway. The first couple of gameweeks were high scoring in general. Goals have been aplenty and managers more often than not have started with a high accumulation of points. If this can indeed be sustained for the upcoming weeks is still to be seen.

For those who haven't managed to score well, the season is long and hard. They have a lot of time to still catch up and get ahead of the pack. Having the trust in your squad is crucial as players usually take a while to get going into the new season. Take Harry Kane for example.

There are certain practices that top-performing FPL players develop through time which gives them an edge over the others.

These are the few tips to make your team squad better overall and to gather maximum points returns in the season.

#1 Home fixtures are more likely to grab more points

Playing at home increases the chance of a good points return

Manchester City last season scored 61 goals at the Etihad as compared to 45 away from home in the EPL. Another team that showed a high contrast between home and away was Arsenal, who got 15 wins at home scoring 54 when compared to only 4 wins away scoring a paltry number of 20 goals. Talking about the defensive front, Liverpool last season conceded only 10 goals at Anfield while giving away 28 away from home- that is almost thrice the amount.

This statistic runs throughout the EPL. No team in the league won more away games than their home ones. The point is that clubs and FPL prospects are likely to perform better while playing at home.

Away fixtures are generally tougher for a player and attackers, in general, find it harder to get a good haul. When in confusion between two players who have an equal prospect of scoring points in the next gameweek, go for the one playing at home.

There are obvious exceptions to this. Teams playing against bigger clubs will naturally have a tendency to score less whether, home or away. Similarly, while playing against the weaker clubs even away from home, you expect a good points return.

This trick is best applied in the scenario where there are equal chances of a points return and you need to choose between one of them. Like choosing between Salah and Aguero for captaincy in GW 2, where Salah played away and got 9 while Aguero playing at home got 20.

This can also be utilized while choosing a bench and deciding who to start. Defenders and goalkeepers even from small teams are way more likely to keep a clean sheet when playing at home.

