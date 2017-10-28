FPL tips for Gameweek 10: Sell Kane, invest in Aguero, Richarlison worth a punt

The players to buy and the ones to avoid bring in for Gameweek 10 in the Fantasy Premier League.

@PrSchadenfreude by Pranav Shahaney Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 00:40 IST

Harry Kane's injury has given FPL managers a selection dilemma

With the Premier League already nine gameweeks old, a number of managers will be having a rough idea about who the high-scoring point scorers have been thus far in the Fantasy Premier League.

Gameweek 10 poses a new challenge for FPL managers as two teams in the top four square off against each other. Tottenham Hotspur's trip to Manchester United will see some of the game's most popular players square off against each other.

The likes of David de Gea, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld are all set to start the game. One key absentee will, however, be Harry Kane, whom we will discuss in depth in this article.

Elsewhere, table toppers Manchester City visit the Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion while Arsenal play host to Swansea. Their London rivals Chelsea make a trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on relegation candidates Bournemouth, while Liverpool hope to return to winning ways against Huddersfield at Anfield.

Sportskeeda takes a look at three must have players in your FPL teams, and three options you should consider removing:

Avoid: Harry Kane and Spurs' attacking options

The biggest story of the weekend is that Spurs frontman Harry Kane will be missing the trip to Manchester to take on the Red Devils as he is suffering from a hamstring injury. This could prove to be fatal for the North London outfit and also 39.7 percent managers who have been reliant on the Englishman for the points on a consistent basis.

That being said, even if Kane was to be fit for this game, it would be a risk to bring him into your team or making him the captain. Manchester United, despite their league struggles of late, have been a prolific team at home (unbeaten for the last 36 games at Old Trafford in all competitions), and are still to concede in front of their home fans this season.

Furthermore, Jose Mourinho is set to make his team hard to beat and could ask one of his player's to man-mark Spurs' attacking players for the entirety of the game. Thus, it could be tricky finding a way to breach the United defence, so it would be wise to keep the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen or Son Heung-min out of your side or on the bench if you want to avoid taking a four point hit.