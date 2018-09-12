Fantasy Premier League tips: Top 10 players who had a major impact in the first few Gameweeks

Dan R FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 104 // 12 Sep 2018, 12:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League returns after the International break

September is here and so is the International break after four gruelling Gameweeks. This gives us a chance to look at the players who happened to have a fair amount of impact on your fantasy points tally.

Moreover, it's a good feeling when 5 of your picks for the previous Gameweeks have made it to the list.

#1 Marcos Alonso - The Spaniard stands tall in Chelsea colors with a total of 44 points under his belt. The attacking left-back has 5 assists and a goal to his name. Alonso certainly looks irreplaceable in the current Chelsea squad.

#2 Sadio Mane - A member of the Holy Trinity forward line at Liverpool, Sadio Mane looks on song to continue his run at the top of the midfielders list. He's scored a total of 39 points for your fantasy team.

#3 Jose Holebas - The Greek comes second only to Marcos Alonso on the top defender's list with 34 points, providing great value for money at a price of £4.8 million. He looks to be a steal as he is also on set-piece duties at Watford.

#4 Benjamin Mendy - The Frenchman marauds forward from the left-flank at Manchester City at every opportunity. Mendy's superb crossing makes him an assist king - a must-have for your fantasy team, and the French defender has 32 overall points in his kitty.

#5 Andy Robertson - It surely looks like fullbacks are in superb form this season. Robertson is one of prime suppliers for the likes of Mane, Firmino and Mohammed Salah. He has earned 32 points so far.

#6 Sergio Aguero - The Argentine is on a total of 30 points with a hattrick and an assist to his name. If Harry Kane is too expensive for you, then Sergio Aguero is the man to go for.

#7 Aleksandar Mitrovic - Sharing the top scoring honours with Sadio Mane at 4 goals is the Serbian, Aleksandar Mitrovic. At £6.7 million, he's definitely going to be a bargain for your team. He's scored 29 points so far.

#8 Lucas Moura - The Brazilian is in scintillating form in the absence Heung Min-Son at Tottenham. A brace against Manchester United has shown that he can be solid attacking option alongside Harry Kane. Another value for money with a price tag of just a meagre £7.3 million.

#9 Roberto Pereyra - Watford will be rearing to go once the Premier League resumes, and they have a 100% win record in the campaign so far. Pereyra has played a vital role in shaping their victories with 3 goals already under his belt, which has brought his overall tally to 28 points. You can certainly count on the midfielder to do well as Manchester United come visiting the Vicarage Road whilst the home-side are oozing with confidence.

#10 Eden Hazard - The heart and soul of the Chelsea midfield, Eden Hazard scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 4 games to gather a total of 27 points and the club captain is only expected to do more with Cardiff come to Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 5 and a round of favourable fixtures ahead.