Fantasy Premier League: Top 3 scoring players from Gameweek 5

Chelsea's Eden Hazard scored a brilliant hat-trick against Cardiff

What a weekend of Premier League football it was! A weekend full of hits and misses for most of the Fantasy managers. A clinical performance from Chelsea against Cardiff saw them go right on top of the table to share joint-top honours with Liverpool who got the better of Spurs in the opening game of the Premier League weekend.

Five-wins from five games is what it looks like for The Blues and The Reds. Elsewhere, West Ham tasted their first victory in a commendable performance against a not so great Everton side. The Hammers jump over to the 16th spot from being bottom for a good four weeks previously.

The biggest upset of the fantasy weekend was Mendy not being included in the Manchester City squad, much to the disappointment of over 2,600,000 owners who'd transferred him in for Gameweek 5 expecting a lot of returns. But unfortunately, it was just not to be.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at the players who managed to outshine in their respective roles on Matchday 5.

#Eden Hazard

Yes, that's right. It was none other than Captain Fantastic, Eden Hazard who happened to score a hat-trick as Chelsea maintained their winning start to the season with a 4-1 victory over Cardiff City. Chelsea had to come from behind after the visitors went ahead in the 16th minute when Sol Bamba finished off a headed pass from Sean Morrison.

The Blues levelled in the last quarter of the first half following a brilliant passing move which led to Hazard finishing from the right corner of the 16-yard box. The Belgian struck again before half-time when he secured on to another Giroud pass. He went on to complete his treble with an 80th-minute kick from the penalty spot to seal a thumping victory for Chelsea. He fetched a staggering 20 points for his fantasy owners.

#Ryan Fraser

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser

It was AFC Bournemouth's pocket rocket who stole the show at the Vitality Stadium. Yes, Ryan Fraser's brace helped Bournemouth blast past a 10 man Leicester as Wes Morgan’s red card summed up the Foxes weekend. The Scotsman picked up 18 points with 2 goals and an assist to his name.

#Andriy Yarmalenko

Andriy Yarmalenko scored a double on his debut

West Ham wanted a win badly and in came Andriy Yarmalenko with all the answers and scored a double against a mediocre Everton side. The Ukrainian was handed his full-Premier-League-match debut after arriving at the Club in the summer.

His teamwork with the Austrian Marko Arnautovic was a treat to watch. Manuel Pellegrini can surely afford to breathe a tad easier after the Hammers played to their potential in a convincing display at the London Stadium. Yarmalenko earned an unprecedented 13 points to the delight of his fantasy owners.