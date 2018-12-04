×
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 attacking midfielders for December

Pratyush Chauhan
04 Dec 2018, 18:13 IST

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is a key piece for the Spurs
Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is a key piece for the Spurs

The fixture-rich month of December offers plenty of chances for managers to climb up the leaderboard rankings. With 7 gameweeks to be played, plenty of points will be on offer making this one of the most crucial months in the FPL season.

Typically a congested list of fixtures means that players do run the risk of rotation. Finding players who can get through a game every three days is a challenging deal. Fortunately, there are a number of such players, especially in the midfield up to the given task.

The players chosen have been selected on the basis of their club, personal form, the ease of fixtures as well as their probability of starting each game. Here are the top 5 attacking midfield options for points in the month of December.

Felipe Anderson - West Ham

Anderson is a great budget deal option
Anderson is a great budget deal option

The Brazilian midfielder has taken the reigns in attack since the injury layoff to Andriy Yarmolenko. He has been ushed up to a more attacking role and has since scored 4 goals in his last 4 games. In comparison, he only had a solitary goal and assist all season before this.

West Ham's fixture list for the coming month or so seems mouthwatering. It would be highly advisable to have at least one player from the Hammers in your side during this period. Felipe Anderson is a no-brainer from midfield considering his current form, the team's natural instinct to attack under manager Manuel Pellegrini as well as his decent price tag of £7.1.

Playing against Cardiff, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Fulham as just some of their next few fixtures. It wouldn't be a surprise if Anderson climbs up the midfield charts along with a rise in his current 10.5 percent ownership in the coming weeks. His place in the side is assured as well and we can't really see him being dropped in any of the future games unless injured.

