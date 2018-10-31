×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfield options for points in November

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
636   //    31 Oct 2018, 10:09 IST

Martial is a hot prospect in the FPL currently.
Martial is a hot prospect in the FPL currently.

The month of November usually plays out to be the last month of predictable league fixtures in English football before the frantic onslaught of games in the holiday season in December takes over. The EPL has a total of three matches to play in this month amidst another international break after Gameweek 12.

Midfield options in the FPL have again proven to be reliable high scorers. Eden Hazard listed in midfield is the highest points scorer in the game so far. Also, budget value options such as Ryan Fraser and Pereyra have surprisingly provided a decent return. Another thing to note is that Fantasy big hitter Kevin de Bruyne is back into FPL contention after his return from injury. It would be interesting to see if he provides a transfer worthy return in the coming weeks.

This list will be based on the ease of fixtures while also keeping in mind the current form of the team and the player. Here are the top 5 midfielders for points in November.

#5 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman has had a stellar return in the last 3 league games after initially having an underwhelming start to the campaign. His fantasy appeal has suddenly been brought to life after having scored 4 in his last 3 games and also providing an assist. This brings a total of 37 points in those games while before this, Martial only had 4.

As a result, his price is going back up and currently stands at £7.4; a mid-range priced segment

Martial has taken centre stage as United's chief goal threat in Lukaku's current goal draught and looks to have wrestled away the left wing spot from Alexis Sanchez.

Man United play Manchester City away in Gameweek 12, but either side of that they have a couple of winnable fixtures against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. With the Red Devil's fledgeling form this season, you cannot be sure of anything at the moment. Still, the points return that Martial is currently providing seems too good to look away from.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Anthony Martial Fantasy Premier League
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: The transfers you should make,...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfielders for points in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Top 5 players to look out for this weekend
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Analysis and Tips For...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League tips: Top 10 players who had a...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Biggest disappointments in the...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best attack minded defenders...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The top four predictions
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 of the top performers so far
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us