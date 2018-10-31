Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfield options for points in November

Martial is a hot prospect in the FPL currently.

The month of November usually plays out to be the last month of predictable league fixtures in English football before the frantic onslaught of games in the holiday season in December takes over. The EPL has a total of three matches to play in this month amidst another international break after Gameweek 12.

Midfield options in the FPL have again proven to be reliable high scorers. Eden Hazard listed in midfield is the highest points scorer in the game so far. Also, budget value options such as Ryan Fraser and Pereyra have surprisingly provided a decent return. Another thing to note is that Fantasy big hitter Kevin de Bruyne is back into FPL contention after his return from injury. It would be interesting to see if he provides a transfer worthy return in the coming weeks.

This list will be based on the ease of fixtures while also keeping in mind the current form of the team and the player. Here are the top 5 midfielders for points in November.

#5 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman has had a stellar return in the last 3 league games after initially having an underwhelming start to the campaign. His fantasy appeal has suddenly been brought to life after having scored 4 in his last 3 games and also providing an assist. This brings a total of 37 points in those games while before this, Martial only had 4.

As a result, his price is going back up and currently stands at £7.4; a mid-range priced segment

Martial has taken centre stage as United's chief goal threat in Lukaku's current goal draught and looks to have wrestled away the left wing spot from Alexis Sanchez.

Man United play Manchester City away in Gameweek 12, but either side of that they have a couple of winnable fixtures against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. With the Red Devil's fledgeling form this season, you cannot be sure of anything at the moment. Still, the points return that Martial is currently providing seems too good to look away from.

