Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 players after the international break

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
171   //    19 Oct 2018, 20:36 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

The break is over and the Premier League is back. Now is the time to take another look at the teams in the FPL, decide on line ups and make those transfers if you haven't done so yet.

International breaks are notorious for throwing new prospects into the mix or give the stagnant ones a boost. While the ones staying back can pose an increased threat, players such as Jamie Vardy, who has taken international retirement, get a much-needed rest and generally give a good number of points.

The other end of the spectrum could be true as well with regular international players having that much more match sharpness than the others. Another point is to take a look at the potentially injured players, and there are a few high profile names this time. Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are slight doubts, so is Luke Shaw, as well as recent fantasy climber Joshua King.

Here are the top five players to look out for points after the international break.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Sterling after scoring his first for England
Sterling after scoring his first for England

Sterling broke his international duck by scoring a brace against Spain and will be coming back brimming with confidence. He is already a big hitter in the FPL this term, and is the second highest scoring midfielder with 50 points.

The signs definitely indicate that Sterling might just replicate his form from last season in the Premier League. He already has four goals and two assists to his name in the league, and will look to increase those numbers against Burnley this weekend, who have been shaky at the start of this term.

Coming in at £11.2, Sterling definitely isn't cheap, but if you have him in your side, consider giving him the captain's armband this game week. Maybe even over Sergio Aguero if you have both in your team.








1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Raheem Sterling Alexandre Lacazette Fantasy Premier League
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
