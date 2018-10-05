Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 strikers for scoring points in October

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 320 // 05 Oct 2018, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Forwards have been resurgent in the month of September after lagging on points behind other positions at the beginning of the season. Big hitters such as Hary Kane and Sergio Aguero have been giving regular returns and have quickly climbed to the top of the leaderboards.

October brings a round of several interesting fixtures which might bring a lot of points to some of these players. There is an international break coming up after Gameweek 8 which would mean there are 3 rounds of Premier League matches to be played during this month. We have also taken into account the first match of November in some of the cases.

Also, check out our list of top midfielders in October for points.

#1 Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal

Things have turned around for Arsenal since Lacazette has started

Arsenal's run of favorable fixtures continues going into this month where they play Fulham, Leicester and Crystal Palace. In-form striker Lacazette is expected to grab a lot of points during this time.

The French forward has so far scored 2 and grabbed 4 assists; most of which came when he became a regular starter for his side. Now having nailed down a place at the head of the Arsenal attack, Lacazette has given an attacking return every game. His points total of 36 will only grow and so will his asking price of £9.5m. It is a surprise to see that he has only been selected by only 7.6% of the total Fantasy population so far.

If manager Emery does not deceive the FPL players with his selection policy again, as he did with Leno and Mkhitaryan, then Lacazette is a fair choice of a premium forward who promises regular returns.

1 / 5 NEXT