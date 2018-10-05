Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfielders for points in October

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 309 // 05 Oct 2018, 09:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Midfielders have kept up their routine of scoring the most number of points in the FPL. The highest scorer in the game, Eden Hazard, is listed as a midfielder, well ahead of left-back Alonso in second place.

In the month of September, new names came up the leaderboard. While Mane, Salah and Perreyra dropped, Sterling and Hazard climbed up to take their place. The upcoming month of football might throw us such new names again.

With an international break coming up after Game week 8, there will be a total of 3 games in the month of October but we would also consider the opening fixture in November in some cases for the sake of Longevity.

Here are the best 5 midfield options to choose in October:

#1 James Maddison - Leicester City

New boy Maddison has been very impressive at the start of the season.

Leicester's upcoming fixtures are potential point-yielding. I would strongly suggest managers get at least one Leicester player in their side for the time to come - be it a defender, forward, or a midfielder.

In Leicester's midfield, there is no better option than their new signing James Maddison. He has begun the season impressively scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists giving an overall points tally of 40. He plays as an attacking midfielder in the side who has a habit of making late runs into the box looking for goals. Maddison is very adept at taking free kicks and other set pieces, which promises further points.

His price has grown from the beginning of the season and currently stands at £6.9. This still comes under the budget category and is very bankable in order to get an attacking player and still leave out funds to use elsewhere.

1 / 5 NEXT