Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 strikers to choose for December

The month of December offers a frantic number of Premier League fixtures. A total of 7 gameweeks will be played out in the last month of 2018. This will mean that we would be done with a little over half the season once it is over.

The points table will alter and consolidate by some margin this month. While the convoluted fixture list also means that the risk of rotation is always looming large. To pick players who can get through the games without being dropped or having decent backups just in case that they do would be key.

The players we have picked are on the basis of the ease of fixtures, the player and the team's current form as well as the player's assurance to start every game and grab a good return. Here are the top 5 strikers to pick for the month of December

Harry Kane - Tottenham

Harry Kane is a pricey but assured option.

Talking about an assured starter- there could be no better pick than the Spurs' frontman. Harry Kane has the position as is own and would rarely ever be dropped for the second in behind Llorente.

While his return has been average thus far, considering the price tag of £12.3, Kane has grabbed goals at regular intervals and currently has 7 in the league. He also has 2 assists taking his total tally to a respectable 67 points which has put him 4th on the striker's leaderboard.

Apart from their next against Arsenal, Spurs have a decent run of fixtures throughout the month and beyond, which assures them a good number of points. Kane might just grab a lot of goals during this period and climb up the goalscoring charts. He has scored 29 goals in each of his last two seasons and there isn't much to suggest that he would not be getting close to that number again this season.

