Fantasy Premier League- What to do for Gameweek 4

Eden Hazard returned to the starting XI and his faithful were right to stick by him

3 gameweeks have passed in the Premier League, and as teams and players battle for dominance on the pitch, fans battle away from the stadiums in the world of the Fantasy Premier League, a game as addictive as they come.

While some of you have already firmly started to believe that this is finally going to be your year, where you one-up everyone else in your friend's league, some of you have also begun cursing your fortunes for never letting you have anything good in life.

Remember, whatever margins you are down by after three weeks, you can make up for in the next 35 weeks. As Bob Dylan so eloquently put it, "The loser now, will be later to win."

While it is possible that this counsel might lead to nothing but misfortune, it is also possible that it really helps you, especially if you play FPL without watching the games regularly. That being said, here some ideas as to how you can go ahead with the upcoming gameweek:

Players to bring in

Alonso might be a defender on paper, but nobody has told him that

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Having scored 3 goals in the last two games, and a very cheap price of 6.6 million, should make him a shoo in for the thrid striker spot, or even the second. Another advantage is that he doesn't take up a spot from the elite teams, leaving you free to take your pick from them.

Mitrovic was one of the brightest spots during Fulham's ascendancy into the PL, and many expected him to be a good pick this year. With Fulham playing Brighton this week, goals are certainly on the horizon.

Theo Walcott (Everton)

Two goals and an assist in the last two games. The absence of Richarlison gives him an even more advanced spot. The counter argument is that Richarlison's unavailability makes Everton less attacking as a whole, but two goals despite his absence is enough proof that they are capable of doing it, with Walcott in the middle.

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

The most involved in attack after Hazard. Plus, he is more inclined to shoot than the Belgian meaning more cause for unconventional assists. He also occupies a higher position in the opposition box, and has drawn two penalty calls so far.

If you have something against him personally, Azpilicueta will do. Or Rudiger. Not sold on David Luiz after the goal last match, where he stood his ground to concede the header, so maybe Christensen will get a look in?

Chelsea have so much of the ball that it's gonna be hard for teams to attack them, so a Chelsea defender is a good shout despite Sarri's tendency to play more attacking football.

Lucas Moura (Tottenham)

In the absence of Son, Moura has come good after promising last season. He played alongside Kane, despite being listed as a midfielder. With Eriksen and Alli playing on the wings, and Kane drawing most defenders away, he takes over Son's role from last season and looks lethal.

When Son returns, I think it will be Moura's position to lose. He has already been brought in by 250,000 for this gameweek, so why not?

