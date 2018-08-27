Fantasy Premier League: Possible replacements for Richarlison

Dhruv Maniyar

Richarlison was sent off in the first half against Bournemouth

Richarlison getting a red card against Bournemouth was a nightmare for FPL players. The Everton star had an average of 11.5 points in two games and a similar output was expected from him against Bournemouth. Unfortunately, all the fantasy players who had him had two points deducted from their overall total. Added to that he is suspended due to his red card and will be available for selection only after 23rd September.

In this article, we take a look at a few players that may be able to replace the Everton star in your fantasy squad.

Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott is a great FPL pick

If you are keen to get someone from Everton, Theo Walcott would be a good bet. Everton has promising fixtures ahead as they play Huddersfield and West Ham. Huddersfield and West Ham have not had the best start to the Premier League and so it would be ideal to have an Everton player in your team right now. Walcott is priced at £6.6m and so buying him right now before his price increases may be a good option.

Pedro

Pedro can be a good fantasy premier league buy

The Chelsea star has impressed so far having scored twice in three games. Chelsea is expected to score a lot of goals under Sarri and so having a Chelsea player in your squad is not a bad decision. Against Newcastle United, Pedro kept Willian on the bench and started alongside Eden Hazard. Priced at £6.6m he may be a great addition to your FPL squad.

Roberto Pereyra

Pereyra has been excellent in the premier league so far

Priced at £6.2m, Pereyra's price is ever increasing and so getting him now would be a wise decision. The Watford star has scored three goals so far and is expected to add to that total. Watford has made a great start to the premier league and is one of the few teams who has a 100% record in terms of points taken. If you are looking to buy a player from Watford, I would suggest Pereyra or Deeney.

Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan has not fallen victim to Pep's rotation, yet

Finding a Manchester City star who is starting games consistently is always a problem for fantasy premier league players. If the first 3 games are anything to go by, Gundogan is expected to start every game. The Manchester City star is priced at only £5.5m and has an output of 13 points in 3 games. While he is not prolific in terms of points but would be a good bet for a player from Manchester City.

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic in action

Getting Kovacic may be a gamble but it may just pay off. Kovacic replaced Ross Barkley in the Chelsea lineup against Newcastle and is expected to be a starter for Chelsea. Chelsea line up in a 4-1-2 -3 formation with Jorginho being the deep-lying midfielder. Kovacic and Kante are expected to play ahead of Jorginho. While Kovacic has only started one game, he did look threatening. Priced only at £6.0m, he may be a good buy compared to the alternate Chelsea midfielder buys which are Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Loftus Cheek and Fabregas.